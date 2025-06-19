  TOP STORIES WEEK   25
 

Sarkis Demirdjian
CommunityInternational

Obituary: Sarkis Demirdjian, Former AGBU Trustee, Industrialist-Philanthropist

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
A powerhouse of philanthropic vision and a pillar of strength to the Armenian community of Lebanon, steel industrialist Sarkis Demirdjian died on June 8, 2025, at age 92, with an indelible legacy that spans generations.

In addition to his great success running a family business Demco, active citizenship was his stock and trade and good will and trust his currency.

The Aleppo-born Demirdjian was a steadfast patron of Armenian community in Lebanon and beyond. He, along with his wife Seta, have been influential figures in the community and instrumental in ensuring that Armenian youth receive an education deeply rooted in their heritage while preparing them for global citizenship.

AGBU President Sam Simonian, who knew him both personally and as a fellow board member, said, “Sarkis Demirdjian is a household name and sort of folk hero in Lebanese Armenian and mainstream circles. He possessed the clout and influence to turn material resources and connections into tangible benefits for important charitable causes. His legendary business acumen was widely respected, and his community leadership greatly admired. Yet it was his quiet dignity and modesty that made an especially deep impression on me.”

Moving with his family from Syria to Lebanon in 1947, Demirdjian earned a French baccalaureate from the College des Frères Gemmayzé in 1952 and a degree in civil engineering from the American University of Beirut (AUB) in 1957. A year later, he joined his father’s enterprise Yervant Demirdjian & Sons, a major steel and trading company. The young Demirdjian, along with his two brothers Avedis and Hagop, helped grow the company into Demco Steel Industries, one of the leading distributors and transformers of steel products in Lebanon. The presence of Demco is widespread across most major construction projects in Beirut including the city center, the sports stadium, the petrol tank farms and the Beirut International airport.

It was Sarkis Demirdjian, along with his wife Seta and the Demirdjian brothers, who, after the Lebanese Civil War, committed to creating a community center that would welcome the broader Lebanese community, making AGBU the first Armenian organization to create such a powerful medium of solidarity in the country and a mainstay of social enterprise. The Demirdjian Center has remained a vibrant home for youth activities and cultural exchange and celebration for decades. In 1997, Demirdjian also became the director and board member of Solidere, a multi-billion-dollar real estate development company that was instrumental to the rebuilding of war-torn Beirut.

Over the years, Demirdjian’s generosity reflected on a long family history of community activists and benefactors. His father, Yervant Demirjian, was a prominent member of the Armenian community serving both as AGBU Chapter chair in Aleppo and chair of the Gullabi Gulbenkian Maternity Hospital Trust. After moving to Beirut, he was appointed member of the Provincial Council and was elected to the National Council and the Building Committee of the Catholicosate of Cilicia. He also served as chairman of the AGBU District Committee of Lebanon for 18 years and was elected a member of the AGBU Central Board. The Demirdjian family founded many initiatives in Lebanon including an elementary school.

Demirdjian held various positions on AGBU committees such as the AYA (Armenian Youth Association), Asbeds, where he served as vice president for 14 years, and the AGBU Regional Beirut Committee, for which Sarkis was treasurer for 15 years. Demirdjian was elected to the AGBU Central Board in 1987 and served as vice president from 2002 to 2006. In 2006, he was elected to the AGBU Council of Trustees, which he served until 2019.

Honorary AGBU President Berge Setrakian said, “Sarkis understood the importance of community and investment in youth. During times of calm, he was forward looking and building for the future — whether with the AGBU Demirdjian Center in Lebanon or with supporting the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School half-way around the globe in Los Angeles, California. In the wake of the catastrophic 2020 Beirut port explosion, Sarkis was once again among the first to respond with extraordinary generosity and compassion. His support enabled AGBU to provide urgent relief and long-term recovery for families, institutions, and schools affected by the tragedy. He reminded us, in our darkest hour, of the power of unity and the resilience of our people.”

Demirdjian’s impact also extended to the Armenian Church. He was a proud supporter and spiritual follower of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the Holy See of Cilicia. He was committed to the spiritual and cultural revival of the Armenian nation as well as the Lebanese community, supporting countless musical festivals and regional celebrations.

AGBU Lebanon President Gerard Tufenkjian expressed condolences on behalf of the community that knew him best: “In honoring his memory, we recommit ourselves to the ideals that Sarkis Demirdjian embodied — dignity, service, and enduring devotion to the Armenian people. His legacy will live on in the institutions he strengthened, the lives he uplifted, and the future he helped secure for new generations of Armenians.”

In addition to his wife, he leaves his children: AGBU Central Board Member Yervant Demirjian and his wife Ani Shabazian, member of the AGBU Lebanon District Committee Taline Bachian and her husband Raffi, and Alex Demirdjian and his wife Anne Abi-Farah.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

AGBU paid tribute to Sarkis and Seta Demirdjian in 2019 at the 90th AGBU General Assembly, held in Paris, France.

