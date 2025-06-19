Obituary: Sarkis Demirdjian, Former AGBU Trustee, Industrialist-Philanthropist

A powerhouse of philanthropic vision and a pillar of strength to the Armenian community of Lebanon, steel industrialist Sarkis Demirdjian died on June 8, 2025, at age 92, with an indelible legacy that spans generations.

In addition to his great success running a family business Demco, active citizenship was his stock and trade and good will and trust his currency.

The Aleppo-born Demirdjian was a steadfast patron of Armenian community in Lebanon and beyond. He, along with his wife Seta, have been influential figures in the community and instrumental in ensuring that Armenian youth receive an education deeply rooted in their heritage while preparing them for global citizenship.

AGBU President Sam Simonian, who knew him both personally and as a fellow board member, said, “Sarkis Demirdjian is a household name and sort of folk hero in Lebanese Armenian and mainstream circles. He possessed the clout and influence to turn material resources and connections into tangible benefits for important charitable causes. His legendary business acumen was widely respected, and his community leadership greatly admired. Yet it was his quiet dignity and modesty that made an especially deep impression on me.”

Moving with his family from Syria to Lebanon in 1947, Demirdjian earned a French baccalaureate from the College des Frères Gemmayzé in 1952 and a degree in civil engineering from the American University of Beirut (AUB) in 1957. A year later, he joined his father’s enterprise Yervant Demirdjian & Sons, a major steel and trading company. The young Demirdjian, along with his two brothers Avedis and Hagop, helped grow the company into Demco Steel Industries, one of the leading distributors and transformers of steel products in Lebanon. The presence of Demco is widespread across most major construction projects in Beirut including the city center, the sports stadium, the petrol tank farms and the Beirut International airport.

It was Sarkis Demirdjian, along with his wife Seta and the Demirdjian brothers, who, after the Lebanese Civil War, committed to creating a community center that would welcome the broader Lebanese community, making AGBU the first Armenian organization to create such a powerful medium of solidarity in the country and a mainstay of social enterprise. The Demirdjian Center has remained a vibrant home for youth activities and cultural exchange and celebration for decades. In 1997, Demirdjian also became the director and board member of Solidere, a multi-billion-dollar real estate development company that was instrumental to the rebuilding of war-torn Beirut.