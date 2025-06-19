More than 100 Indian Students Evacuated from Iran through Armenia

YEREVAN (Reuters) — India has begun the evacuation of its nationals from Iran amid the escalating tensions between Tehran and Israel.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on June 16 that some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia, WION reports.

This comes after Iran responded to India’s request for the safe evacuation of Indian students saying that though the airspace is closed over Iran, all land borders are open for the safe evacuation.

According to official sources, the students are currently safe in Armenia and are being extended full assistance by the Indian Embassy. Arrangements have been made for their return to India, and they are scheduled to board a special flight to Delhi on June 17.