Firebird Announces Strategic Collaboration with Government of Armenia and NVIDIA to Build AI Cloud

PARIS — Firebird, an AI cloud company, and the Armenian government — with support from NVIDIA — announced on June 11 a vision for building advanced AI infrastructure to accelerate technology innovation and establish the Caucasus region as an AI hub. Firebird plans to launch with thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in 2026 and will be designed with the ability to scale to over 100 megawatts of capacity.

Emerging from stealth, Firebird unveiled a vision for a $500 million public-private partnership with the Armenian government, which will fuel the development and growth of AI technologies in the country. This initiative will help grow the local technology ecosystem by bringing together high-performing infrastructure, talent, and innovation. By working with industry and government, Firebird aims to support economic growth and help businesses, entrepreneurs, and academia stay ahead in the cutting-edge of AI.

The new AI factory marks a significant milestone in Armenia’s journey toward becoming a leader in next-generation technology, building on NVIDIA’s existing presence in the country.

“We welcome NVIDIA’s partnership and work with Firebird to build AI infrastructure in Armenia. This is a major step toward strengthening our tech sector and global partnerships,” said Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. “The government is happy to support this initiative and unlock new opportunities for our people and region.”

“AI factories are the infrastructure of the 21st century,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our collaboration with Armenia will help build foundational AI capacity and unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth across the region.”

“This is about building a launchpad for innovation — from Armenia to the world,” said Razmig Hovaghimian, co-founder and CEO of Firebird.ai. “We will invest in novel models, in robotics and the sciences in partnership with leading universities from around the world and build the capacity to incubate the next generation of innovators in Armenia.”