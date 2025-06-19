China Advises Nationals in Iran to Consider Armenia as Evacuation Route

BEIJING (Reuters) — China has begun evacuating its citizens from Israel and Iran and was pushing for a ceasefire.

China’s foreign ministry said embassies and consulates have been offering assistance to those seeking to evacuate since the outbreak of fighting.

The Chinese embassy in Iran issued an evacuation notice listing border points for people to enter Turkey, Armenia and Turkmenistan, according to Reuters.

Chinese authorities, meanwhile, were in communication with Iran, Israel and various parties to promote a ceasefire, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing on Tuesday, June 17.

“China calls on all relevant parties, especially those countries that have a special influence on Israel, to shoulder their due responsibilities, take immediate measures to cool down the tense situation and prevent the conflict from escalating and spreading,” Guo said, without naming any countries.

Chinese embassies in Israel and Iran have issued multiple advisories in recent days for Chinese citizens to step up safety precautions and closely follow developments.