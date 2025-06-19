  TOP STORIES WEEK   25
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
25

Week

Latest articles of the week
Iranians crossing into Armenia on June 18.
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

China Advises Nationals in Iran to Consider Armenia as Evacuation Route

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
63
0

BEIJING (Reuters) — China has begun evacuating its citizens from Israel and Iran and was pushing for a ceasefire.

China’s foreign ministry said embassies and consulates have been offering assistance to those seeking to evacuate since the outbreak of fighting.

The Chinese embassy in Iran issued an evacuation notice listing border points for people to enter Turkey, Armenia and Turkmenistan, according to Reuters.

Chinese authorities, meanwhile, were in communication with Iran, Israel and various parties to promote a ceasefire, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing on Tuesday, June 17.

“China calls on all relevant parties, especially those countries that have a special influence on Israel, to shoulder their due responsibilities, take immediate measures to cool down the tense situation and prevent the conflict from escalating and spreading,” Guo said, without naming any countries.

Chinese embassies in Israel and Iran have issued multiple advisories in recent days for Chinese citizens to step up safety precautions and closely follow developments.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The notice listed several land crossing points but recommended Chinese citizens leave via Jordan.

The Chinese embassy in Iran issued a similar evacuation notice on its official WeChat account later on Tuesday.

Iran’s airspace is still closed, and there are risks that Iran’s land border crossings will also be closed in the near future, the embassy said.

The notice listed border points for people to enter Turkey, Armenia and Turkmenistan, with travel distances from Tehran ranging from 760 to 910 km (472 to 565 miles).

China has repeatedly urged Israel and Iran to put a stop to the escalation of the conflict and calm the situation.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous More than 100 Indian Students Evacuated from Iran through Armenia
Next Azerbaijani FM Tells Iranian Counterpart It Won’t Allow Israel to Use Territory for strikes
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaChinaIran
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.