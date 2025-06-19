Armenia Dispatches Nuclear Inspectors to South Following Israeli Strikes on Iran Nuclear Facilities

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

YEREVAN (OC-Media) — Armenia has dispatched a group of nuclear inspectors to areas bordering Iran following Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Friday, June 13.

On June 14, the Nuclear and Radiation Safety Centre (NRSC) reported that its specialists “promptly travelled to the Syunik province to conduct dosimetric measurements” following the strikes. They found that radiation levels in the south have “remained unchanged.”

Measurements were carried out in several locations of the region, including Meghri, Agarak and Kajaran. The center said it would continue to monitor the situation closely.

Israel struck targets inside Iran overnight on June 12 and in the days that have followed, targeting military sites and nuclear facilities and killing dozens of senior military figures and nuclear scientists.

Following the strikes, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday, June 14, had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi. They discussed the recent developments, according to the Armenian readout, with Mirzoyan emphasizing “the importance of managing the risks in the current situation and avoiding escalation in the region.”