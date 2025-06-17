Children’s Book by Sisters Harkens Back to Pre-Internet Era

BOSTON — Sisters Marlene Fereshetian of Belmont and Sossi Manoukian of Montreal have always loved recalling stories from their childhoods in the Canadian city, where they had arrived as children from Israel. The sense of community and playfulness which shaped them, they say, is needed now. That led the two to write a children’s book, Beasley Street Bandits, about a more innocent, pre-Internet time, with friends and without screens, inspired by their experiences.
The book came out at the end of 2023, after a gestation period of almost three years. It is aimed at children ages 7-12.
“Because I was involved with children so much, I could sense the fact that kids love being together. I kept thinking about it and asked Sossi, ‘remember how it was when we were kids? Everyone was outdoors playing together.’ We just kind of ran ideas back and forth and then Covid hit and we had time. We decided to let’s just work on it,” Fereshetian said.
“Marlene always wanted to write a book. We were in my kitchen and she said she really wanted to write a children’s book and wanted me to be her partner. I said sure. It read came out of a love of writing,” Manoukian added.
“There were pranks and all kinds of crazy things that we did. We never got into trouble, but we certainly had an imagination,” Fereshetian noted.
Fereshetian searched locally for an illustrator and connected with a then-senior at Belmont High School, Nina White. White also worked with them on FaceTime.