  TOP STORIES WEEK   24
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
24

Week

Latest articles of the week
Valentina Matviyenko
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Russian Speaker Visits Armenia, Praises Ties

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
71
0

By Astghik Bedevian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Russia again played down its tensions with Armenia through the speaker of its upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, who visited Yerevan and praised Russian-Armenian relations on Friday, June 6.

Matvienko denied any “crisis of trust” between the two long-time allies after holding what she described as “very meaningful, constructive and friendly” talks with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“There is an understanding of what is happening in the South Caucasus region,” she told reporters. “There is an understanding of the need to update the bilateral agenda taking into account the new realities on the ground.”

“Armenia has demonstrated its interest in expanding and developing multifaceted bilateral cooperation,” she said.

Matvienko also said Pashinyan assured her that contrary to various “insinuations” he has “no problems in relations” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that they always “find mutual understanding and necessary solutions.” Pashinyan’s office reported few details of the talks.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made similar comments during a recent visit to Yerevan. His Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan said after their talks that although Russian-Armenian security arrangements “have not worked in full,” Pashinyan’s government is not planning to “reform our allied relations with Russia.”

Armenia had minimized diplomatic contacts with Russia and reoriented its foreign policy towards the West since the end of 2022, causing an unprecedented rift between the two nations. But in recent months, there have been indications that Yerevan now wants to ease the tensions with Moscow. Even so, Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan accused the Russians last month of waging a “hybrid war” against his country in a bid to bring down its government.

Simonyan, who is a key Pashinyan ally, did not repeat his accusations, dismissed by the Russian Foreign Ministry, during his joint public engagements with Matvienko on Friday.

The two speakers chaired a session of a Russian-Armenian commission on interparliamentary cooperation and addressed a Russian-Armenian “interregional conference.” Simonian said the conference underlines the two countries’ “commitment to deepening Russian-Armenian relations.”

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Extremists Spit on Armenian Church Wall in Jerusalem
Next Zakharova: Russia Recognizes Karabakh as Part of Azerbaijan
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaRussia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.