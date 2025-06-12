Russian Speaker Visits Armenia, Praises Ties

By Astghik Bedevian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Russia again played down its tensions with Armenia through the speaker of its upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, who visited Yerevan and praised Russian-Armenian relations on Friday, June 6.

Matvienko denied any “crisis of trust” between the two long-time allies after holding what she described as “very meaningful, constructive and friendly” talks with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“There is an understanding of what is happening in the South Caucasus region,” she told reporters. “There is an understanding of the need to update the bilateral agenda taking into account the new realities on the ground.”

“Armenia has demonstrated its interest in expanding and developing multifaceted bilateral cooperation,” she said.

Matvienko also said Pashinyan assured her that contrary to various “insinuations” he has “no problems in relations” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that they always “find mutual understanding and necessary solutions.” Pashinyan’s office reported few details of the talks.