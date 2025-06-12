  TOP STORIES WEEK   24
 

Swedish MP Arin Karapet
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

EU Accession Could Resolve Armenia’s Economic but not Security Issues, Says Swedish legislator

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By David Mamyan

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — A Swedish lawmaker has lauded Armenia’s recent EU moves, emphasizing however that the country’s possible accession to the bloc could resolve its economic but not security-related problems.

“It’s very good that these steps are being taken, it is very important,” Arin Karapet, a member of Sweden’s Riksdag, the country’s parliament, representing the Moderate Party from the Stockholm Municipality constituency, told Armenpress during the Yerevan Dialogue 2025 forum last week when asked about Armenia’s EU aspirations, particularly the recently adopted EU bill.

“There’s a long path towards EU membership, reforms must be made for EU standard compliance, the economy must be diversified. Armenia is landlocked, and it’s important also in terms of logistics. As much as Armenian goods or production are attractive or affordable, they can’t access the EU market if they don’t match EU standards,” he added, emphasizing that Armenia’s culture is closer to the EU than its neighbors.

“For example, in terms of education, it would be great to have at least one EU-standard university in Armenia, where European students would come to study. It is very important that Armenia has been taking steps towards the EU. But by joining the EU you won’t resolve your security problems, you will resolve economic issues, educational issues, issues pertaining to standards, roads, manufacturing and so on, but security issues are another matter,” the MP said.

Karapet, an Armenian by ethnicity, was asked to comment on the developments in the South Caucasus and the likelihood of a swift signing of the Armenian-Azeri peace treaty, given the two parties have already finalized the terms and Yerevan has reiterated readiness to ink the document as soon as possible. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, has been stalling the process by making preconditions.

“I don’t know when or if the agreement will be signed, but I would like to say this, indeed, the issue of security is a very serious matter in Armenia, and I wouldn’t want to downplay the issue. I think now Armenia is in a hybrid war. I don’t think Azerbaijan would want a new war with Armenia now. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is a dictator who inherited power from his father. He needed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to retain power in Azerbaijan. Now, unfortunately, we [Armenians] have lost Nagorno-Karabakh, as a result of which 120,000 Artsakhtsis left it. Now, if we look at the situation realistically, if, for example, the road to Nakhichevan were to be highly important for Azerbaijan, they would have captured it during the 44-Day War, because back then the Armenian military was weakened. Now, in post 44-Day-War, Armenia has been able to acquire new armaments from India, France, reforms are underway in the military, albeit slowly, but reforming or creating an army anew is very difficult. The military is the most sophisticated institution. Sweden, which is 6th or 7th globally in terms of arms industry, needs 5 to 10 years to implement reforms in its army. Sweden produces virtually all types of weapons, aircraft, ammunition, tanks, it only doesn’t produce air defense systems and instead buys it from the US. If Sweden needs 5-10 years for military reforms, imagine how long Armenia would need. And I’d say now Armenia is making the right steps. Azerbaijan is engaged in a hybrid war because it owes to Russia and Turkiye, and this is a big game where Armenia is caught in the middle. I don’t know what conditions exist, but I really think that peace is needed. And I am truly happy that Armenia is a democratic country,” Karapet said.

He lauded Yerevan Dialogue forum for its significance in terms of bringing together professionals and experts from around the world.

 

