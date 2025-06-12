A Letter from Los Angeles

By Adrin Nazarian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
The events now unfolding in Los Angeles have awakened painful memories for me and for many members of this city’s large and varied Armenian community.
My grandparents on my father’s side escaped the Genocide in Shushi in 1920 as the Ottoman Turks burned the city. My grandmother Raya was imprisoned by Stalin in a work camp in Siberia. They eventually made their way to Iran to escape persecution in the Soviet Union. I came to this country as a child when my family fled war and revolution in Iran.
My experience is hardly unique. How many of us would be living in the United States now if not for violent upheavals in Iran, in Lebanon, in the collapsing Soviet Union, or the massacres in Baku, to name a few. In most cases, the crisis was preceded by a change of government, and the onset of a hostile regime that threatened our families.
Countless immigrant families in Los Angeles are now experiencing that fear. Many fled violence in Central America in hopes of finding refuge in the United States. Now, a change in government here is forcing them to choose between life in hiding or a return to the dangers they hoped to escape.