A Letter from Los Angeles

When I see families separated by force, I can imagine what it’s like for parents and children to be told they may never see each other again, because it speaks to my own family’s experience of dispossession, flight and exile. These are memories that many of us share. We came to this country to escape oppression. Can we deny that refuge to others without stopping to see them as human beings?

We have all heard that America is a country of immigrants. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Los Angeles, where street signs in Spanish, Korean and Armenian are as much a part of the scene as the Hollywood sign or the Walk of Fame. The energy of L.A.’s immigrant entrepreneurs is one of the strengths that made California the world’s fourth largest economy.

Every country has the right to regulate immigration and enforce its laws, but its laws should recognize the realities of its marketplace. As long as there is work to be done, people will come to do it. Large sectors of the American economy are powered by the labor of undocumented immigrants, not just in Los Angeles, but in every part of the country. Contrary to the nativist propaganda, undocumented workers pay billions of dollars in taxes. Although they will never receive the benefits they pay for, their contributions help to keep our Social Security fund liquid — a fact never brought to light.

For decades, cynical politicians have sold a false narrative that immigrants are responsible for every problem imaginable. President Trump campaigned on a promise to carry out the largest deportation in our history. We are now seeing the removal of people who have lived constructive lives in our country for decades.

In Los Angeles, ICE agents are not hauling in gangsters or violent criminals. They’re seizing seamstresses from their benches and families from government offices where they waited patiently for scheduled appointments with authorities they hoped could help them. Many of these migrants entered the United States legally and have worked for years to establish their legal status.

The spectacle of masked agents piling handcuffed men and women into vans, in full view of their families, is heartrending. Many of these detainees are parents who now face summary deportation and permanent separation from their families.