Yaro Zabavskiy: Teaching and Creating in Dilijan

YEREVAN/DILIJAN – Yaro (Yaroslav) Zabavskiy is a practicing artist, visual arts teacher, and head of the Arts Department at United World College Dilijan. Originally from Moscow, his curiosity and passion for the arts have taken him on a journey across the globe. Yaro discovered his love for photography in 2007, when he was admitted to UWC Atlantic College in Wales, UK. He later studied studio (applied) arts at Earlham College in Indiana, in the US, where he developed a deep interest in ceramics.

After working at the British Higher School of Art and Design in Moscow, an opportunity arose to join the faculty at UWC Dilijan. He moved to Armenia in 2016 and has been living there happily ever since.

In his artistic practice, Yaro seeks a balance between control and letting go. He values the beauty of accidents and reflects on the natural elegance of his surroundings, shaped by the forces of nature. His work in ceramics and photography has been exhibited internationally.

Dear Yaro, ceramics and photography have become the twin guiding lights in your life. Humanity has been working with ceramics since ancient times — what new directions can ceramics take in the 21st century?

I believe that the hands-on crafts and in particular the ceramics medium are becoming increasingly popular the more we immerse ourselves and surround ourselves with digital technology. Working with clay restores our sense of touch that we abandoned when got preoccupied with scrolling and swiping; that is the most important thing. Artistically, ceramics has been steadily rising as one of the hot media for contemporary arts over the last few decades. It is now at its peak in galleries and museums around the world. Look at who represented Armenia at the 60th Venice Biennale —Nina Khemchyan with her wonderful ceramic spheres. I felt so proud when I learned about it, both as Armenian citizen and a ceramicist.

Yes, last year I admired Nina Khemchyan’s works in Venice! Yaro, you also practice analog photography. In today’s world, where classical photography is gradually declining and being largely replaced by advanced digital technologies, what drives you to continue working with film?