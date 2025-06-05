UCLA’s Eric Esrailian Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor

LOS ANGELES — As a child, UCLA’s Dr. Eric Esrailian listened to his great-grandmother’s stories of how she and his great-grandfather had survived the Armenian Genocide and ultimately made their way to America. In those reminiscences, he said, one key element always stood out — how his forebears had benefited from the help and generosity of others.

That lesson never left him.

Throughout his multifarious career as a UCLA physician, public health practitioner, film producer, philanthropist, fundraiser, entrepreneur, educator and human rights activist, Esrailian’s aim has been singular: helping his fellow human beings.

On Saturday, May 10, his transformative work was recognized with the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor. The annual awards, presented on Ellis Island in New York City, celebrate immigrants and their progeny who embody the best of the American spirit — embracing diversity, promoting cultural unity and dedicating their lives to the betterment of others.

For Esrailian, the medal — which has been bestowed on presidents, Nobel Prize winners, Supreme Court justices, civil rights leaders and celebrated artists — has a special resonance.

“I am truly honored to receive the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and to join so many people I have admired over the years as recipients,” he said. “For me, this award represents the incredible legacy of those who came before us and the continued contributions of immigrants and their descendants to the United States of America. As someone who has been fortunate to experience the opportunities this country provides, I am reminded daily of the importance of serving our communities — through our professions, cultural contributions and civic engagement.”