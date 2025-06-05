  TOP STORIES WEEK   23
 

Dr. Eric Esrailian
UCLA’s Eric Esrailian Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
LOS ANGELES — As a child, UCLA’s Dr. Eric Esrailian listened to his great-grandmother’s stories of how she and his great-grandfather had survived the Armenian Genocide and ultimately made their way to America. In those reminiscences, he said, one key element always stood out — how his forebears had benefited from the help and generosity of others. 

That lesson never left him. 

Throughout his multifarious career as a UCLA physician, public health practitioner, film producer, philanthropist, fundraiser, entrepreneur, educator and human rights activist, Esrailian’s aim has been singular: helping his fellow human beings. 

On Saturday, May 10, his transformative work was recognized with the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor. The annual awards, presented on Ellis Island in New York City, celebrate immigrants and their progeny who embody the best of the American spirit — embracing diversity, promoting cultural unity and dedicating their lives to the betterment of others. 

For Esrailian, the medal — which has been bestowed on presidents, Nobel Prize winners, Supreme Court justices, civil rights leaders and celebrated artists — has a special resonance. 

“I am truly honored to receive the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and to join so many people I have admired over the years as recipients,” he said. “For me, this award represents the incredible legacy of those who came before us and the continued contributions of immigrants and their descendants to the United States of America. As someone who has been fortunate to experience the opportunities this country provides, I am reminded daily of the importance of serving our communities — through our professions, cultural contributions and civic engagement.” 

From Helping Patients to Helping Society  

After completing his medical fellowship in gastroenterology at UCLA, where he also earned a master’s in public health, Esrailian joined the faculty of the David Geffen School of Medicine. Today, as the Lincy Foundation Professor of Clinical Gastroenterology at the medical school and chief of UCLA Health’s Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases, he is widely known for his clinical work and research. 

But he often wondered how he might have an impact beyond the examination room. He has answered that in myriad ways, and his leadership and generosity — spurred, he says, by the example of many mentors — have reverberated not only within UCLA’s health enterprise but across the campus, Los Angeles and the world. 

Beyond being a founding donor of the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy at UCLA — which is helping to create a nexus for scientific discovery and innovation at the new UCLA Research Park — he has played a key role in some of the most significant health-related philanthropic donations in UCLA Health’s recent history. His outreach and advocacy helped establish the Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health in 2019, the Goodman–Luskin Microbiome Center in 2023 and the Walter and Shirley Wang Center for Integrative Digestive Health this spring. 

His speaker series and mentorship programs have connected health scholars and students with the wisdom of some of the world’s most influential and successful leaders, and he has championed initiatives in medical education, biomedical innovation and philanthropic support for students, scientists and faculty. 

“Dr. Esrailian has uplifted our university and UCLA Health through his steadfast commitment to excellence in patient care, research, teaching and service over many years,” said Dr. John Mazziotta, vice chancellor for health sciences and CEO of UCLA Health. “We are grateful for his dedication, compassion and entrepreneurial vision, which provide a model worth emulating as we strive to benefit society at large.” 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Outside the health field, Esrailian has been a dedicated advocate for social justice, for refugees and victims of human rights abuses, and for educational access and opportunity, having helped scores of students from educationally and economically under-resourced communities realize their dream of attending college. 

Dr. Eric Esrailian

The Armenian Genocide and The Promise Institute at UCLA 

But perhaps his most personal work has been promoting Armenian culture and heritage and raising public awareness about the Armenian Genocide — efforts that dovetail with his deep commitment to humanitarianism and global human rights. 

Taking the helm of a project originally envisioned by his mentor and close friend Kirk Kerkorian, the entrepreneur and philanthropist who died in 2015, Esrailian became lead producer on the 2017 theatrical film “The Promise,” starring Christian Bale, and its accompanying Emmy-nominated documentary, “Intent to Destroy,” which shone a light on the systematic murder of 1.5 million Armenians by the forces of the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923 and the long-running, organized efforts to deny the atrocity. 

At the same time, he was spearheading the creation of The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law. Supported in large part by a $20 million gift from Kerkorian’s estate and proceeds from “The Promise,” the institute, which opened in 2017, has become a national leader in human rights education and advocacy and a training ground for human rights advocates. 

“UCLA and the UCLA School of Law are making a commitment to keep the promise to the victims of human rights abuses — that we will create the tools and train people of integrity and talent to address these crises,” he said at the time. “Out of the darkness of the Armenian Genocide and our film, we will bring light into the world to help people who need it today.” 

In 2023, with Esrailian’s support, UCLA Law broadened that mission, launching Promise Europe in the Hague to bring the university’s excellence in research, teaching and advocacy on human rights law and policy into the international arena. 

Esrailian also played a pivotal role in establishing The Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA in 2019, a hub for research, education and outreach related to Armenian history and culture, and just last month, he made a gift to support Armenian language instruction at UC Berkeley, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. 

For his human rights work, which has included his association with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, his achievements in medicine, his cultural preservation efforts and his commitment to fostering international peace and understanding, Esrailian has received numerous honors, including the Benemerenti Medal, presented to him in 2021 by Pope Francis at the Vatican for his humanitarianism locally and globally. 

In receiving the 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor, Esrailian joined Christiane Amanpour, Adrien Brody and more than 75 others who, in the words of Nasser J. Kazeminy, chair of the Ellis Island Honors Society, “exemplify a life dedicated to community service” and who “preserve and celebrate the history, traditions and values of their ancestry.” 

“This award,” Esrailian said, “is for my ancestors, my family, for the people who have helped me along the way, and for everyone who continues to carry the torch of resilience, perseverance, hope and determination.” 

UCLA faculty, staff and alumni who have previously received the medal include engineer and philanthropist Henry Samueli, engineering adjunct professor Dariush Divsalar, engineering professor Yahya Rahmat-Samii, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Abbas Ardehali, and executive director and CEO of ASUCLA Pouria Abassi. 

