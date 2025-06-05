Tumo expands into Asia with center in Japan

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — On June 1, the first Tumo Center in Asia officially opened in Takasaki, a city in Japan’s Gunma Prefecture, under the name Tumo Gunma.

Deputy Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan delivered a welcoming speech, highlighting the significance of this initiative within the framework of Armenia-Japan educational cooperation, according to the National Assembly’s press service.

“It is a great honor for me to stand before you today and mark the opening of Asia’s first Tumo center here, in the heart of Japan, the city of Takasaki.

The launch of Tumo Gunma undoubtedly reflects our shared commitment to youth and innovation, while also embodying the spirit of cultural and intellectual exchange that has been a cornerstone of Armenian–Japanese friendship for decades. Though geographically distant, our nations are united by shared values—democracy, resilience, reverence for knowledge, and deep respect for cultural heritage. Tumo Gunma will soon serve around 1,500 teenagers from across the prefecture, becoming a platform for bilateral cooperation and inspiration in innovation between Armenia and Japan. I hope this is only the beginning. It is part of our broader vision to expand Tumo’s educational program to other Japanese cities, offering more youth access to this modern and dynamic educational model,” he said.

Future plans include launching new centers and Tumo Boxes in the cities of Maebashi and Kusatsu, further extending access to Tumo’s educational program to more teenagers across Japan.

The opening was attended by Tumo founders Sam and Sylva Simonian, Governor of Gunma Prefecture Ichita Yamamoto, former Minister of Digital Transformation Taro Kono, Armenian Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Japan Monika Simonyan, Tumo’s Executive Director Marie Lou Papazian, Development Director Bekor Papazian, Head of International Programs Chris Shahinyan, Head of Partnerships and Development Steven Bridges, among others.