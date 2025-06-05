Pashinyan and Wife Accuse Clergymen of Pedophilia and Violating Celibacy Vows

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

YEREVAN (OC-Media) — The Armenian government and the church are facing renewed confrontation following Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that churches have been turned into “storerooms.” Afterwards, Pashinyan, his wife Anna Hakobyan, and other members of the ruling Civil Contract party accused clergymen of breaking their vow of celibacy, as well as pedophilia.

Pashinyan offered his assessment of the church conditions during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, May 29.

He claimed that Armenian churches had been turned into “storerooms,” where people could see “extra tiles, a sack of cement” and even “rusty scraps of rebar,” though he did not specify where he had personally seen such conditions.

Instead, a day after Pashinyan’s remarks, his Deputy Chief of Staff, Taron Chakhoyan, posted photos on Facebook to support the Prime Minister’s claims. The images were taken at the 7th-century Saint Gayane Church, located near the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in Vagharshapat, and they showed items such as plastic bottles, brooms, buckets, sacks, and other non-religious objects.

After facing criticism from church members, the opposition, and other critics over his remarks, Pashinyan responded with a series of social media posts starting Friday morning, in which he accused members of the clergy of various forms of misconduct.