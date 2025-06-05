Obituary Elvira Ouzounian, Noted Opera Star of Armenia

WATERTOWN — Elvira Ouzounian of Watertown passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on May 28, 2025. She was 91 years old.

Elvira was born in Tbilisi, Georgia on January 2, 1934, to the late Gregor and Seranik (Zakarian) Ouzounian.

Elvira was a star of Armenian opera in a career that lasted more than three decades. She made her stage debut in Yerevan in 1963 as Violetta in “La Traviata” after being invited to join the Armenian State Opera House while still a student at Tbilisi State Conservatoire.

As principal soloist at the State Opera, she played the leading female roles of almost all the classics and performed as Maria in the first staging in the Soviet Union of Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”

Elvira also had a distinguished recording career, giving more than 100 performances for the Soviet national radio network in Moscow.

For many years, her name was synonymous with the tragic heroine Anush after her debut performance in the Armenian classic opera of that name. Elvira’s enthusiasm for works by composers of Armenian national opera and folk songs was a distinctive and enduring aspect of her stage career. Part of that legacy was preserved on CD recordings of her performing arias and folk songs.