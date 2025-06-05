  TOP STORIES WEEK   23
 

Elvira Ouzounian
Arts & CultureCommunity

Obituary Elvira Ouzounian, Noted Opera Star of Armenia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN — Elvira Ouzounian of Watertown passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on May 28, 2025. She was 91 years old.  

Elvira was born in Tbilisi, Georgia on January 2, 1934, to the late Gregor and Seranik (Zakarian) Ouzounian. 

Elvira was a star of Armenian opera in a career that lasted more than three decades. She made her stage debut in Yerevan in 1963 as Violetta in “La Traviata” after being invited to join the Armenian State Opera House while still a student at Tbilisi State Conservatoire.  

As principal soloist at the State Opera, she played the leading female roles of almost all the classics and performed as Maria in the first staging in the Soviet Union of Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”  

Elvira also had a distinguished recording career, giving more than 100 performances for the Soviet national radio network in Moscow. 

For many years, her name was synonymous with the tragic heroine Anush after her debut performance in the Armenian classic opera of that name. Elvira’s enthusiasm for works by composers of Armenian national opera and folk songs was a distinctive and enduring aspect of her stage career. Part of that legacy was preserved on CD recordings of her performing arias and folk songs. 

She toured internationally, including in Germany, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Yugoslavia, Egypt, Bulgaria and Southeast Asia as well as in Canada and the United States. Her debut concert tour in the US included a performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall in 1970. Elvira was awarded as People’s Artist of Armenia in 1978 and People’s Artist of Georgia in 1985, one of only a few performers to receive the highest state honor from more than one constituent republic of the Soviet Union. 

Following the Soviet Union’s collapse, Elvira made her home in Belmont and later Watertown, where she devoted her energies to helping the next generation of musical talent. She delighted in the opportunity to foster the development of young Armenian singers through a philanthropic fund she founded, Help Young Talents.  

Elvira sought to give exposure to Armenian artists through concerts that included pairing musicians from the Yerevan State Conservatory with Boston’s Longy School of Music. She worked together with the New Names of Armenia organization to help bring gifted children to Boston for performances, including at a memorable 2003 concert marking the centenary of composer Aram Khachaturian’s birth. 

She was the wife of the late Robert Makaryan who predeceased her in 2016. She is survived by her sister Lora Ouzounian of Watertown, her daughter Zara Ouzounian-Halpin and granddaughter Lara Ouzounian-Halpin and her son-in-law Anthony Halpin, all of London.  

Funeral Services were held at Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church, 200 Lexington Street, Belmont on June 3. The services were preceded by a brief musical tribute followed by the funeral service. Interment was private. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory instead may do so to Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church. 

