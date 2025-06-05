Lowell Armenian-American Veterans Honor Memory of Deceased Members

LOWELL, Mass. — On Memorial Day Weekend, members of the Armenian-American Veterans of Lowell conducted a graveside service for some 80 veterans of Armenian, heritage thus fulfilling a 50-year tradition established by the post’s founders.

American flags were placed on the graves of deceased members giving the dead comrades a hero’s salute.

This year, a special service was held in memory of a newly deceased veteran, Mike Manoian, which included a color guard, a firing squad and a bugler playing taps.

The organization was formed in 1947, when a number of Armenian-American veterans of World War II returned home and gathered at the Pine Tree Potato Chip Company in Lowell to form a group that would provide mutual support, advocate for veterans’ rights and benefits, and foster a sense of community among the veterans. The outcome of this meeting was the creation of a group named the Armenian American Veterans of Lowell, which went onto to obtain a state charter in 1952.

Over the years, in addition to working with other ethnic veterans’ groups to provide assistance to veterans in need, the Lowell Armenian Veterans organization has been proud of their heritage by supporting the local Armenian Church schools, organizing Christmas parties, giving Easter baskets to the Armenian children, and participating in the annual commemoration of the Armenian Genocide held at Lowell City Hall.

“Though we are a relatively small group, we are one of the oldest ethnic veterans’ organizations participating in the Lowell Veterans Council. New veterans are always welcome to join to the Lowell organization,” commented Post Commander, Richard Juknavorian.