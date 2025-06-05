Armenian Museum of America Celebrates Opening Night of Artist-in-Residence Program

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America welcomed a full house for the opening night of its new “Music in Color: Artist-in-Residence” program, on May 22, headlined by violinist Haig Hovsepian and pianist Matias Nestor Cuevas.

This immersive performance series, sponsored by Nancy Kolligian, launches a new chapter in the museum’s mission to fuse Armenian heritage with global artistic expression.

Held in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries, the evening featured a curated program spanning centuries and cultures, all while enhancing the visitor experience through a unique blend of visual and musical storytelling.

“This series is about more than music — it’s about conversation across time, tradition, and identity,” said Executive Director Jason Sohigian. “Through Haig’s artistry, we begin to hear how Armenian heritage continues to resonate far beyond its borders.”

Hovsepian’s performance embodied the program’s spirit of cultural dialogue and artistic excellence, weaving Armenian identity with European classics and modern reflections. The duo captivated audiences with pieces ranging from Bartók’s earthy Romanian Folk Dances to Schnittke’s witty Suite in the Old Style, concluding with Milhaud’s richly expressive Sonata No. 1. Each composition, thoughtfully contextualized with references to the works of late Armenian-American artist Varujan Boghosian, resonated deeply with the Museum’s ongoing commitment to connecting past and present.