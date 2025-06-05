Armenian Church Responds to Attacks from Pashinyan

YEREVAN — On June 2, a meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council was held in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, under the chairmanship of Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians. It was attended by bishops and diocesan leaders from Armenia and the diaspora.
The meeting discussed issues related to the challenges facing the homeland, church-state relations, and a number of issues of concern to society.
According to the church’s press released, “Particular attention was paid to the shameful anti-church campaign instigated by the Prime Minister in recent days.”
The Supreme Spiritual Council’s statement appears in full below:
The Prime Minister of Armenia has launched another campaign against the Holy Armenian Apostolic Church with language, insults and accusations unbecoming of a statesman, placing himself above the law.
Publications filled with profanity and obscene language are devoid of basic standards of decency, violate fundamental human rights, grossly offend the religious feelings of believers, and are disguised as justifications of false compassion.