Armenian Church Responds to Attacks from Pashinyan

This anti-church stance is clearly dictated by political goals and is an attempt to belittle the authority of the Armenian Church and its clergy, which are respected in national life and in international circles, to silence the voice of the church and reduce its public influence. The anti-church behavior of the head of government, the processes initiated against national values and the Church are fraught with destructive consequences and a threat to the Armenian statehood, the unity of our people both in the homeland and in the Diaspora. Such actions divide society, weaken the spirit of the nation and the high consciousness of patriotism, especially in the face of current challenges. Such reprehensible initiatives serve the ambitions of external Armenophobic forces, being to some extent connected with the slander and false accusations directed at the Armenian people and the Armenian Church by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine.

The Armenian Church, conscious of its commitments, will steadfastly continue its mission of spiritual salvation and national preservation, opposing nationally harmful and destructive processes and constantly pursuing the protection of the paramount interests of the state and nation, our sacred values.

Church issues are resolved in accordance with church orders and rules and are beyond the jurisdiction of state and political figures. The Armenian Apostolic Holy Church is a single entity with its believing children and enlisted clergy, headed by the nationally elected Catholicos of All Armenians. We call on the competent state bodies to stop this illegal and short-sighted policy of the Prime Minister. There is no need to involve the church in artificial agendas and push it into counter-action.

In the face of this new trial, we urge the faithful children of our Holy Church to be united, to overcome all the challenges facing our people with loyalty and strong faith in their homeland and the Holy Church, and to never allow the foundations of our nation to be shaken. May these reprehensible machinations not become a cause for disappointment and temptation.

We pray to our Savior, Lord Jesus Christ, that harmful phenomena will not disrupt our homeland, and that our people throughout the world may live in peace, prosperity, and progress. May the Lord keep the Armenian statehood unshakable and our Holy Armenian Apostolic Church and the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, with all its faithful children, bright.