Armenia and Karabakh officials mark First Republic Day

YEREVAN (News.am) — The leaders of Armenia and the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) gathered at the Sardarabad Memorial on Thursday, May 28, to mark the First Republic Day of Armenia.

The 97th anniversary of the May victories and the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia are celebrated at the memorial.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the location that Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, government members, ruling Republican Party MPs, NKR Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, NKR Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Movses Hakobyan, Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union members, members of the clergy, and foreign diplomats accredited in Armenia have visited the memorial on this day.

At this time, President Serzh Sargsyan is participating in the traditional award ceremony at the Memorial Complex of Sardarabad Battle, National Museum of Armenian Ethnography and History of Liberation Struggle.

In May 1918, the Armenian regular military forces and volunteers defeated the Turkish troops, and prevented the latter’s invasion of Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

This triumph enabled the Armenian people to restore their statehood, which was lost centuries ago.