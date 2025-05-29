  TOP STORIES WEEK   22
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
22

Week

Latest articles of the week
Valeri 'Lyoka' Ghazaryan
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

Singer Lyoka Releases New Song Dedicated to Artsakh

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
29
0

YEREVAN — Lyoka, the Artsakh-born rapper known for his raw and deeply personal lyrics, has released a powerful new single titled Namak Zavakis (Letter to My Child) — a soul-stirring reflection on identity, memory, and survival. The song is part of his upcoming album “Kyank” (Life) and became available on all major platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, on May 8, a date symbolically chosen to mark the Liberation of Shushi — now tragically under Azerbaijani occupation. 

Lyoka first rose to prominence with his breakthrough hit Tun Tarek (Take Me Home), which has now surpassed 6 million views on YouTube. His art is inseparable from his life: a life marked by displacement, trauma, and extraordinary resilience. He survived with an iron leg — a prosthesis — and an iron heart, having escaped death on more than one occasion. His family barely survived the Maragha massacre during his childhood. He lost his home again in Nor Maragha on November 9, 2020, and a third time in Stepanakert in 2023. Each time, he had to start over — and each time, music became his compass. 

In his words, the new track carries both a personal and collective message: 

“This song is one of the most important in my new album ‘Kyank.’  It starts with the first poetic lines I ever heard — words my father used to recite when I was a child:” 

“My place is tight and my condition is bad,
I’ve ended up far from my native land.
Ah, dear brothers, you’ve surely seen it all,
You must have borne my bitter, dark days’ toll.
I beg you, when you receive my letter,
Read it gently – don’t let my nation know, 

The Armenian heart is fragile – it cannot bear more.” 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Building on this legacy, Lyoka infused the piece with his own voice, capturing the weight of the present moment and turning it into a letter to his future child — and symbolically, to future generations. 

The song ends with three core imperatives: 

Remember – who the Armenian is, where we come from, and the importance of our role in the world’s history.
Love – what you have, what is yours, and what your ancestors passed down to you.
Fight – to protect it, to preserve it, and to pass it on to those who come after you.

 

The official music video is now available on YouTube and includes English subtitles, allowing a broader audience to engage with its powerful message. 

Through his music, Lyoka bridges generations of pain and pride — turning personal testimony into a universal call for resilience, identity, and hope. 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous France, Armenia to Formalize ‘Strategic Partnership’
Next Armenian-American Marchers Take Part in Watertown Memorial Day Parade
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.