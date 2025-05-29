Lavrov Says He Sees ‘No Reason for the Ukrainization’ of Armenia

By Yousef Bardouka and Zandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
YEREVAN (OC-Media) — Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that he sees no reason for the “Ukrainisation” of Armenia, following a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.
During a joint press conference following the meeting in which the two several times disagreed, Lavrov said there was “no need” for the “Ukrainisation” of Armenia, as it remained a Russian ally.
“Armenia is our ally, our friend, Armenia does not outlaw the Russian language and Russian culture, does not deprive ethnic Russians and those who simply want to speak Russian of their legal rights,” he said.
Lavrov arrived in Yerevan on Tuesday, May 20, where he was met by a small number of protesters. Ahead of his visit, the pro-Western opposition party For the Republic displayed a poster on Yerevan’s Kyiv Bridge depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin in handcuffs and the word “killer” written in Armenian, Russian, and English. A similar poster was also displayed near the Russian Embassy in Armenia.
Armenian Interior Ministry spokesperson Narek Sargsyan stated later that day that police had removed all the posters ahead of Lavrov’s visit.