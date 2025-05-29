  TOP STORIES WEEK   22
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
22

Week

Latest articles of the week
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

France, Armenia to Formalize ‘Strategic Partnership’

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
70
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — France and Armenia are planning to cement their close ties with a document on “strategic partnership,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said during a visit to Yerevan on Monday, May 26. 

French-Armenian relations are already “very largely strategic,” Barrot said after talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. He gave concrete examples of that, including bilateral military cooperation. 

“Together with my colleague Ararat, we are going to put all this to paper, preparing a document on strategic partnership which will further formalize the existing relations, and also mapping out other programs, including in the area of defense, for the years and decades to come,” he told a joint news conference. 

Mirzoyan confirmed plans for such an agreement. But he too did not go into its details. 

“My visit today is an opportunity to underline France’s support for Armenia, for its future and its place and integration in the region,” Barrot told Mirzoyan at the start of their talks. 

The top Armenian and French diplomats spoke at an international security forum in the Armenian capital later in the day. 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

France, which is home to an influential Armenian community, has emerged in recent years as Armenia’s leading Western backer and supplier of weapons. It regularly voices support for Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan. Baku has repeatedly condemned this stance as well as French-Armenian defense contracts signed since 2023. 

Russia has also voiced concerns over those contracts. Visiting Yerevan last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that while Yerevan is free to buy weapons from any foreign supplier, it should bear in mind that France currently leads the anti-Russian “enemy camp” in the West. 

Armenian leaders say these and other arms acquisitions are designed to counter a continuing Azerbaijani military buildup. They argue that oil-rich Azerbaijan’s defense budget is more than twice bigger than Armenia’s. 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Lavrov Says He Sees ‘No Reason for the Ukrainization’ of Armenia
Next Singer Lyoka Releases New Song Dedicated to Artsakh
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaFrance
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.