Armenian Bar Association Member Craig Missakian Appointed U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California

Craig Missakian, a member of the Armenian Bar Association, has been nominated by President Trump to be the next United States Attorney for the Northern District of California. A seasoned litigator both in the public and private sectors and as much an impressive and eloquent Armenian-American, Missakian will officially assume office upon Senate confirmation.

Missakian brings the experience, dedication, and leadership required to serve with distinction as the chief federal law enforcement officer for one of the country’s most vital districts.

Missakian joins another Armenian Bar member, Rick Hartunian, as most qualified and deserving occupants of this position. Hartunian served as the U.S Attorney for the Northern District of New York from 2010-2017 and has been a consistent participant, panelist and presenter at many Armenian Bar events. Craig Missakian has for decades worked closely with the leadership and members of the Armenian Bar Association. Throughout his distinguished career, he has exemplified the qualities we most value: integrity, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to justice. In a telling tribute to the Armenian experience in America and to the ideal of “paying it forward,” Missakian has been guided by Armenian-American judges and community stakeholders and he, in turn, has mentored and supported young Armenian-American lawyers and law students.

A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, Missakian previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Central District of California, where he prosecuted cases involving terrorism, public corruption, and cybercrime. In private practice, he has represented public-sector clients — including law enforcement officials and municipal employees — in high-profile and complex matters.

His expertise also extends to the legislative branch of government. From 2014 to 2016, Missakian served as Deputy Chief Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Benghazi.

“Craig’s appointment is a testament to his unwavering dedication to justice and public service,” said Lucy Varpetian, Chairwoman of the Armenian Bar Association. “As an Armenian American and veteran federal prosecutor, he represents the very best of our community’s tradition of leadership, service, and professional excellence.”