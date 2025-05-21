  TOP STORIES WEEK   21
 

International

Armenian Clergy Attend Inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
VATICAN CITY — In recent years, the presence of Armenian Church representatives in significant events at the Vatican has underscored the long-standing historical and spiritual ties between the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Roman Catholic Church. The inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV on May 18, which gathered around 200,000 people in Saint Peter’s Square, is a notable example of this relationship, as it brought together leaders from various Christian denominations and faiths.

Prominent Armenian clergy present included Patriarch of Constantinople Archbishop Sahag Mashalian, who was representing the Catholicos of All Armenians from the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin in Armenia, and Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, who is the Pontifical Legate of Western Europe and representative of the Armenian Church to the Holy See. They illustrated the Armenian Church’s commitment to ecumenism and collaboration among Christian communities. Representatives from the Great House of Cilicia, including US prelates Archbishop Kegham Khacherian and Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, attended.

Moreover, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem was represented by Bishop Goryun Baghdasaryan and Fr. Aghan Gokchyan, highlighting the global nature of the Armenian Apostolic Church and its pivotal role in the Christian landscape. The collective presence of these representatives not only signified the Armenian Church’s active participation in international religious dialogues but also symbolized a message of unity and brotherhood among diverse Christian traditions.

On May 19, a meeting took place between Pope Leo XIV and the ecumenical and interfaith representatives. During this encounter, Archbishop Khajag Barsamian conveyed heartfelt greetings from Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. This exchange of goodwill further strengthened the bonds between the Armenian Church and the Vatican, reinforcing the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect among Christian communities worldwide. Through such interactions, the Armenian Church continues to play a vital role in fostering unity and understanding within the broader Christian faith.

