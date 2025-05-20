Armenian Catholicos Consecrates Church in Belarus Despite Tensions between Yerevan and Minsk

By Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

The head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has visited Minsk to consecrate the country’s first such church. It was his first visit to Belarus, which comes amidst tense relations between Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan and his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenka.

The first Armenian Apostolic Church in Belarus — Gregory the Illuminator’s Church — was officially consecrated and opened in Minsk on Sunday, May 18. The building was designed by Armenian architect Samvel Makyan, with construction beginning in August 2022 and ending in April 2025.

According to the Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA, citing Armenian priest Sarkis, the church’s priest, the building was constructed using volcanic rock imported from Armenia, while the interior design used Armenian travertine stones as well. The icons were all imported from Armenia as well.

“It will always remind us of the Motherland,” Sarkis said.

He additionally noted that services would be organized every Sunday, with daily prayers in Armenian potentially organized in the future.