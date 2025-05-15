Pashinyan Attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow for the Second Time

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

MOSCOW (OC-Media) — On Friday, May 9, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the commemoration events dedicated to the 80th Anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, held in Moscow. Pashinyan is the only South Caucasus leader attending the parade, marking his second time participating in the Moscow celebrations since coming to power in 2018.

There was no official Georgian representation at the Moscow commemoration, as there are no official diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia. Additionally, at the last minute, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he was not going.

Pashinyan arrived in Russia on Thursday evening, just days after Armenia accused Russia of waging a hybrid war against the republic.

During a dinner that same evening in honor of the heads of foreign delegations, Pashinyan informally met with foreign colleagues, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pashinyan was also seen having a short conversation with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenka.