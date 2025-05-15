Grigor Narekatsi Plaque Unveiled in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (PanARMENIAN.Net) — On May 10, a commemorative plaque honoring Armenian theologian, poet and philosopher Saint Grigor Narekatsi was unveiled at the historic St. Nicholas Church in Amsterdam.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Armenian Apostolic Church’s Holy Spirit community, leaders from various Christian denominations, and prominent figures from Amsterdam’s spiritual and cultural sectors, according to Armenpress.

The ecumenical event featured speeches from Bishop Jan Hendriks of the Haarlem-Amsterdam Catholic Diocese, Archbishop Khajag Barsamian representing the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin, Amsterdam Dean Eric Fennis, Vahan Avagyan, head of the Saint Grigor Narekatsi Amsterdam Foundation, and Rafael Hovhannisyan, president of the Pan-Armenian Geographical Society.

Attendees emphasized the spiritual and historical significance of the plaque, noting its role in strengthening cultural ties between the Armenian community and Amsterdam. The memorial, bearing Narekatsi’s image, is expected to become a pilgrimage site for Armenians living abroad and attract both Armenian tourists and local residents.

Given St. Nicholas Church’s central location, visitors will have the opportunity to engage with Armenian cultural heritage and light candles in remembrance of Narekatsi’s enduring literary contributions.

“Today marks a new chapter in our community’s heart. Saint Grigor Narekatsi, with his universal message of humanity and spirituality, will bridge cultural connections between Armenia and the Netherlands,” said Vahan Avagyan.