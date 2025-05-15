EU Envoy Hails Deepening Armenia-EU Ties in Europe Day Address

YEREVAN (Caucasus Watch) — On the occasion of Europe Day on May 10, EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos issued a message celebrating the deepening partnership between Armenia and the European Union, while reaffirming shared values of peace, democracy, and cooperation.

In his statement, Ambassador Maragos reflected on the historical significance of the Schuman Declaration of 1950, which laid the foundation for a united and peaceful Europe:

“It was a choice for the future instead of the past; peace instead of war; unity instead of division.”

He praised recent progress in EU-Armenia relations, noting:

“Relations between the EU and Armenia have never been so close. We are working together on a new partnership agenda. We have launched the visa liberalisation dialogue, and the EU will continue supporting Armenia’s resilience, economy, and reform agenda.”

Maragos also emphasized the strong cultural ties between Europe and Armenia, calling them “interlinked,” and highlighted the civilian EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) as a sign of the EU’s enduring commitment to regional peace and security.

He concluded: “Across the world, we are a principled and reliable partner for prosperity, security, and reform.”

During the Europe Day celebration on May 10 in Yerevan’s Freedom Square, Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Robert Abisoghomonyan reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to deepening ties with the European Union.