Dr. Ani Kalayjian Receives Highest Teacher Award at Columbia University

NEW YORK — Veteran nurse and educator Dr. Ani Kalayjian in March received the 2025 R. Louise McManus Medal from the Nursing Education Alumni Association at the Teachers College at Columbia University, the highest medal at the university.

The letter to Kalayjian announcing the medal and the NEAA’s reasons noted, “The McManus Medal is created by Teachers College (TC), Columbia University in 1964 to honor Dr. McManus’ world-wide achievements in Nursing. Dr. McManus remains one of nursing’s earliest leaders and one of TC’s most distinguished faculty members and chairs and to our knowledge the first nurse to receive a doctorate at TC. The McManus Medal is the highest award given by Teachers College. It is given to a person in recognition of distinguished and sustained contributions to the nursing profession & mental health education.

“As noted by your primary sponsor Dr. Diane Mancino, you have been recognized by many significant organizations for ‘continually challenging the status quo and are known as a true risk taker for the betterment of humanity.’ Dr. Marianne Jeffreys stated in her letter of support that you have been internationally recognized for your ‘long-time commitment and significant contributions in improving and optimizing public health outcomes, policy, and human rights for various populations (particularly those victimized, marginalized, and vulnerable populations).’ There was no doubt after reviewing your credentials, significant body of work, and sponsoring letters that you met the criteria for this coveted award! We are indeed fortunate as a profession and alumni association to have you as our representative of the nursing community, and we are so very proud that you are internationally recognized for your work at the United Nations. You received Honorary Doctor of Science Degree from Long Island University, Lifetime Achievement Award from APA Trauma Society, Human Rights Award from ANA, and many more.”

Kalayjian is a Board Certified Expert in Traumatic Stress; a Fellow at the New York Academy of Medicine, an adjunct Professor of Psychology at Teachers College, Columbia University, president of the Association for Trauma Outreach & Prevention and a Meaningful World Representative to DGC at United Nations.