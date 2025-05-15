  TOP STORIES WEEK   20
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
20

Week

Latest articles of the week
A road in Nakhchivan. Aliyev has revived a demand for extraterritorial rights on a land corridor connecting Azerbaijan proper to its Nakhchivan exclave across Armenian territory. (Photo: gov.az)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Azerbaijan Repeats Conditions For Peace With Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
37
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia should change its constitution, agree to the dissolution of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh and open a land corridor to Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said over the weekend.

“We expect Armenia to fulfill its commitments in this regard,” Bayramov said, referring to the extraterritorial corridor sought by Baku.

Azerbaijani leaders regularly accuse Yerevan of not complying with a relevant provision of a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement that stopped the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani war in Nagorno-Karabakh. The clause commits Armenia to opening rail and road links between Nakhichevan and the rest of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian government insists that it does not stipulate that people and cargo transported to and from Nakhichevan must be exempt from Armenian border checks. It says that Baku has ignored its unpublished compromise proposals on the issue made in recent months.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev implicitly threatened in January this year to open such a corridor by force. Baku raised more fears of such military action in March just days after the two sides essentially finalized a draft Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

Bayramov reiterated Baku’s preconditions for signing the treaty: a change of the Armenian constitution allegedly containing territorial claims to Azerbaijan and the dissolution of the Minsk Group that had long been co-headed by the United States, Russia and France.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Yerevan is ready to ask the OSCE to disband the group right after the signing of the peace deal. Pashinyan has also pledged to try to enact a new Armenian constitution through a referendum expected in 2026.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan again complained about the Azerbaijani preconditions when he spoke to journalists in Yerevan on Friday, May 9.

“Unfortunately, we are hearing different statements from the Azerbaijani side,” said Mirzoyan. “There is no progress yet but there is a conversation, and as with any negotiation, let’s be patient, maybe there will be good news in the near future.”

The statement prompted concern on Monday, May 12, from Armenian opposition leaders. They suggested that Pashinyan’s government may be secretly planning to make further unilateral concessions to Baku.

“Every time Armenia’s rulers say that they are expecting good news, it’s a reason for patriots to get nervous because good news for them [the Pashinyan government] cannot be good news for Armenia and its citizens,” said Hayk Mamijanyan of the opposition Pativ Unem bloc.

Hasmik Hakobyan, a lawmaker representing Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, insisted that Yerevan’s position on the Azerbaijani demands has not changed. But she would not say what the ongoing contacts between Baku and Yerevan cited by Mirzoyan are all about.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Pashinyan Rules out Azerbaijani Attack

Pashinyan on May 9 again ruled out the possibility of a fresh Azerbaijani military attack on Armenia, pointing to an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal finalized by the two sides in March.

“Today we also have the opportunity to make our contribution to the peaceful and prosperous future of our region,” he said in a statement on the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. “The draft Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been agreed upon and is awaiting signing, and we will follow that path.”

“Despite all internal and external provocations, there will be no war between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, there will be peace,” added Pashinyan.

Azerbaijan began regularly accusing Armenia of violating the ceasefire regime along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Residents of two Armenian border villages have since reported cross-border fire from nearby Azerbaijani army positions on a virtually daily basis.

 

SHARE
Previous The Many Faces of the Spanish-Armenian Community
Next Pashinyan Attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow for the Second Time
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.