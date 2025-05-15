Armenian Church Leaders Need to Be Elected Transparently

By Miran Sarkissian
Pope Francis’ recent death and the inevitable Conclave of the Catholic Church’s cardinals to elect a new leader of their Church numbering 1.4 billion followers, makes one wonder how the leaders of the Armenian Apostolic Church are elected in Echmiadzin and Antelias. (This commentary was written before the announcement of the selection of Pope Leo XIV as the new pope — Editor.)
Let us, first, consider some of today’s population of Armenians in the world.
Latest statistics indicate about 3 million in Armenia and some 7 million Armenians in the Diaspora with their heaviest concentrations in Russia, the US and Canada, as well as in France, Argentina and the UAE.
We all know by now that Armenia became the first country to establish Christianity as its state religion when, in an event traditionally dated to 301 AD, now St. Gregory the Illuminator convinced Tiridates III (Terdat III) the king of Armenia, to convert to Christianity. Before this, the dominant religion was Armenian paganism.
For historical reference, let me offer a different interpretation of Armenia and Christianity. In 301 AD, it is very possible that when King Terdat III was approached by St. Gregory who convinced him that through a philosophy called after Jesus Christ the king could make that “religion” the official one for his Kingdom and thus, consolidate his power by unifying various of the pagan Urartu tribes in his kingdom. Thus began the everlasting tandem of Church and State within the Armenian people which has lasted to this day.