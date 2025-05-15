  TOP STORIES WEEK   20
 

the 14th Annual Mentoring Forum panel (L - R: Aram Babikian; Peter Bonjuklian; Nazo Haroutunian; Samuel Armen; and Karen Dilsizian
14th Annual Mentoring Program Connects and Inspires

By Stephan S. Nigohosian

NEW YORK — Armenian students, professionals and others exploring career changes converged on March 28 at the 14th Annual Mentoring Forum, a conference-style business networking event for Armenian professionals. The free event, held at Fordham University, empowered attendees with practical insights and guidance to advance their careers. It was organized by the Armenian American Health Professionals Organization (AAHPO) and the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America Northeastern Section (AESA–NE) and was co-hosted by a consortium of 15 Armenian organizations.

The Mentoring Forum began with a panel discussion focused on effective networking for employment. Panelists shared their knowledge and suggestions for professional growth with attendees and answered questions submitted prior to the event. The panel, moderated by Karen Dilsizian, College Readiness Director at New City Kids, featured Samuel Armen, MA, MS, ELA teacher at Brooklyn Tech, adjunct lecturer of psychology at Hunter College; Aram Babikian, head of Xtrackers Sales, US Wealth at DWS Group; Peter Bonjuklian, Managing Partner, National Staffing Leader; and Nazo Haroutunian, senior manager, Talent Acquisition, Samsung.

“The panel shed light on many hot topics within recruiting, interviewing, and career management, which can often be confusing for young professionals,” said Dilsizian. “The panelists’ insight and wealth of experience within their respective fields helped to reduce anxiety, and attendees walked away feeling supported by a strong network of Armenians across multiple disciplines.”

Following the panel discussion, participants divided into small breakout sessions focused on detailed, field-specific content. Each group was led by experienced career guidance professionals who shared their combined experience in career placement and corporate talent recruitment. Participants moved freely between discipline-specific breakout rooms, where they met with mentors and asked questions to explore different professional fields.

“The Mentoring Forum illustrates the strength and camaraderie of our global Armenian community,” said AAHPO President and Mentoring Forum Co-Chair Larry Najarian, MD. “It is very rewarding to see so many of our mentors volunteer their time to help guide the next generation in their career decisions.” AESA President and Mentoring Forum Co-Chair Raffi Jamgotchian added: “Seeing the Forum’s positive impact on the careers of Armenian professionals, as well as the number of participating organizations and attendees grow each year, is a testament to its importance.”

Silva Keohulian, an upper school math educator, said she appreciated the forum’s mix of educational, social and cultural experiences. “I left with valuable tips and great wisdom from industry professionals, along with some new Armenian friends,” she said. “The event was very well-organized and inspired attendees to use networking as an effective means for career advancement.”

Andrew Halajian, currently an undergraduate computer science and statistics student at Cornell University, attended the Mentoring Forum in preparation for his upcoming job search. “Following graduation this Spring, I will use the connections and networking tips that I learned at the Mentoring Forum to help me secure a position in the software engineering industry.” He also plans on continuing to foster the professional relationships made at the Mentoring Forum throughout his career.

Mentoring Forum Moderator, Karen Dilsizian, provides career advice to attendees during a session break.

One of the highlights of the evening occurred when the group surprised Dr. Harold Takooshian, PhD, and Dr. Ani Kalayjian, EdD, with a salute for receiving special honors in their respective fields. Dr. Takooshian received a Faculty Award for Teaching from Fordham University and Dr. Kalayjian received a Lifetime Achievement Award in the field of trauma psychology. “I am touched by your thoughtful recognition this year,” said Dr. Takooshian, who has been part of the organizing committee for years and helped secure the meeting space at Fordham. “Upon my retirement this August, 50 years after joining Fordham’s faculty, I leave on a high note and with gratitude.”

The Mentoring and Networking Forum began in 2009, when AESA Founder Vahan Tanal and AAHPO Board member Garbis Baydar, MD, saw a need for Armenian professionals to guide and mentor Armenian youth with their career choices. What began with twenty students and five mentors from the healthcare and engineering fields has now grown to attract large numbers of people of all ages and encompass a wide spectrum of professional disciplines.

The organizations who co-chaired this year’s event included: Armenian Engineers & Scientists of America – Northeast Section; Armenian American Health Professionals Organization (AAHPO); Armenian General Benevolent Union; Armenian Bar Association; Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) Greater NY Affiliate; Meaningful World; Armenian Behavioral Science Association; Armenian Assembly of America, Inc.; Children of Armenia Fund (COAF); Armenian Students Association; Armenian Network of Greater NY; Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA); Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church; The Knights and Daughters of Vartan; Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA Inc.); Armenian Banking and Finance and Fund For Armenian Relief.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
