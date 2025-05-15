14th Annual Mentoring Program Connects and Inspires

By Stephan S. Nigohosian

NEW YORK — Armenian students, professionals and others exploring career changes converged on March 28 at the 14th Annual Mentoring Forum, a conference-style business networking event for Armenian professionals. The free event, held at Fordham University, empowered attendees with practical insights and guidance to advance their careers. It was organized by the Armenian American Health Professionals Organization (AAHPO) and the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America Northeastern Section (AESA–NE) and was co-hosted by a consortium of 15 Armenian organizations.

The Mentoring Forum began with a panel discussion focused on effective networking for employment. Panelists shared their knowledge and suggestions for professional growth with attendees and answered questions submitted prior to the event. The panel, moderated by Karen Dilsizian, College Readiness Director at New City Kids, featured Samuel Armen, MA, MS, ELA teacher at Brooklyn Tech, adjunct lecturer of psychology at Hunter College; Aram Babikian, head of Xtrackers Sales, US Wealth at DWS Group; Peter Bonjuklian, Managing Partner, National Staffing Leader; and Nazo Haroutunian, senior manager, Talent Acquisition, Samsung.

“The panel shed light on many hot topics within recruiting, interviewing, and career management, which can often be confusing for young professionals,” said Dilsizian. “The panelists’ insight and wealth of experience within their respective fields helped to reduce anxiety, and attendees walked away feeling supported by a strong network of Armenians across multiple disciplines.”

Following the panel discussion, participants divided into small breakout sessions focused on detailed, field-specific content. Each group was led by experienced career guidance professionals who shared their combined experience in career placement and corporate talent recruitment. Participants moved freely between discipline-specific breakout rooms, where they met with mentors and asked questions to explore different professional fields.

“The Mentoring Forum illustrates the strength and camaraderie of our global Armenian community,” said AAHPO President and Mentoring Forum Co-Chair Larry Najarian, MD. “It is very rewarding to see so many of our mentors volunteer their time to help guide the next generation in their career decisions.” AESA President and Mentoring Forum Co-Chair Raffi Jamgotchian added: “Seeing the Forum’s positive impact on the careers of Armenian professionals, as well as the number of participating organizations and attendees grow each year, is a testament to its importance.”