Joseph Kanimian Re-Elected as Board of Trustees Chair of Ararat Home of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Ararat Home announced the re-election of Joseph Kanimian, Esq., as chair of the Board of Trustees of Ararat Home of Los Angeles, Inc., which continues to uphold its mission of providing care to the elderly in the Armenian community in southern California.

In his remarks upon re-election, Kanimian expressed appreciation to the board and the community: “I am grateful for the opportunity once again to chair the board of our beloved Ararat Home. With the collective efforts of all trustees, auxiliary groups, and with community-wide support, the board will work to solidify the foundation of Ararat Home to ensure its bright future.”

He also extended appreciation to the outgoing chair, Sinan Sinanian, acknowledging his leadership during a challenging period. Ararat Home looks ahead with a commitment to excellence in care, growth, and community engagement.

Ararat Home CEO Derik Ghookasian stated: “I congratulate Mr. Joseph Kanimian on his re-election as chairman of the Ararat Home Board of Trustees for a third term.” He expressed his sincere appreciation for Kanimian’s unwavering dedication and hard work for the benefit of the organization.

Ghookasian also extended his gratitude to outgoing Chairman Sinan Sinanian for his devoted service and leadership over the past three years at the helm of the organization.

Sinanian in turn stated: “Serving on the Ararat Home Board since 1986 — and as chair for the past three years — has been an incredibly meaningful and fulfilling experience. It’s been an honor to support the Home’s mission of compassionate care and cultural preservation. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and have every confidence that the Home will continue to flourish under Joseph Kanimian’s capable leadership.”