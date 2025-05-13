Semerdjian Gives Genocide Book Presentation for Tekeyan Boston

She gave the second example of Aghavni Kabakian, whose four-hour testimony is held at the Zoryan Institute and includes a detailed description of tattooing. She had surgeon Dr. Wilfred Post remove it later. Removal surgery at the time was primitive and left scars but many women preferred the latter to what was considered a literal defacement of Armenian identity.

For Western humanitarians, Semerdjian continued, the tattooed women needed rescuing from the uncivilized who had taken control of them. However, she explained that among the Arabs the tattoos actually were meant to beautify or were seen as protective totems to ward off danger or ailments. She wondered how something that means a blessing for one community turned into a curse for another.

Bones

Semerdjian said that there is a sort of psychic pressure to mourn the dead in places where there are no markers or headstones, like in the Der Zor area. As with Jews going to places in Poland where there are unmarked mass graves, some people feel ill or uneasy in such places.

She spoke about bone memory, in connection with the deeply rooted practice of collecting bones at unmarked sites of mass killings like Der Zor. Armenians began doing this only a few years after the killings. She cited Herian corresponding with his relative Mirak in the US, to whom he sent a “sample” of bones in his letter, in which he imagined the profiles of three women they could have belonged to.

There are various writings about the bones, Semerdjian said, like the story by the writer Hamasdegh [Hampartsoum Gelenian 1895-1966] entitled “With a Skull.” Allegedly Hamasdegh collects a skull during a trip to Der Zor and uses it as a muse to inspire his writing. He imagined it was once a priest.

Semerdjian gave a sampling in her PowerPoint presentation of the long photographic record of early pilgrimages to Der Zor, including an early one by Vahan Papazian. In an unpublished manuscript of Harutiun Hovagimian in Yerevan, the latter writes about his expedition to go find the remains of Krikor Zohrab and Vartkes Serengulian, two Ottoman Armenian parliamentarians killed by the state in 1915. Hovagimian went in 1938 to the Turkish republic with the help of Kurds but the area where the bones of the two deputies were buried was heavily guarded, so he instead went back to Der Zor to look for sites with known martyrs.

He found a priest’s bones and also a mass grave of children murdered at the base of a bridge. During his efforts an iconic and chilling photograph was taken. The bones were sent to Antilias and are still there as part of an ossuary at the Catholicosate, while other bones remained in Der Zor in a church built there.

Semerdjian found that according to the testimony of Janig Yeranosian, held at the Shoah Foundation archive, the Armenians who stayed in Der Zor after the deportations all knew of a mass grave around 10 kilometers from the city. They took a truck and collected the bones and created a memorial, but this was short-lived: an Arab farmer just plowed over it and it was gone.

There are also bones in an Armenian chapel built in 1990 at the killing site of Margada, at the same time as the Der Zor church and museum/monument replaced the earlier chapel of St. Hripsime (itself built in 1938-39), though at the caves at Shaddadi, there is no memorial site but just scattered bones.

In 2014 the Der Zor memorial was bombed and destroyed at a time when the Islamic State controlled the area. About four years ago, Semerdjian said that an Armenian priest from Qamishli in northeastern Syria came with a delegation to investigate rebuilding it, but he and his entourage were attacked and killed by a sleeper cell of the Islamic State. She said that there are still discussions about rebuilding a monument in Der Zor.

