Dr. Elyse Semerdjian at the Tekeyan Center in Watertown (photo Jeanine Shememian)
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Semerdjian Gives Genocide Book Presentation for Tekeyan Boston

Aram Arkun
WATERTOWN — Dr. Elyse Semerdjian gave a talk about her recent book, Remnants: Embodied Archives of the Armenian Genocide (Stanford University Press, 2023), for the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Boston Chapter at the Baikar Building, on April 11.

Remnants by Elyse Semerdjian

Semerdjian holds the Robert Aram and Marianne Kaloosdian and Stephen and Marian Mugar Chair of Armenian Genocide Studies at the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Clark University. Previously a professor of Islamic World/Middle Eastern History and Chair of the History Department at Whitman College (Walla Walla, WA), she is a specialist in the history of the Ottoman Empire, especially Ottoman Aleppo and the Armenian community, and author of “Off the Straight Path”: Illicit Sex, Law, and Community in Ottoman Aleppo (Syracuse University Press, 2008).

Dr. Elyse Semerdjian (photo Aram Arkun)

After her introduction by TCA of the US and Canada Executive Director Aram Arkun, Semerdjian noted that as a scholar of gender, part of her aim was to write women into the historical record, and her recent book speaks to how gender and the body figured in the minds of perpetrators and humanitarians.

She provided background information on the Genocide and the rescue and recuperation efforts that followed with a focus on gender, including the initial feminizing of the Armenian population by removing and killing males, and the Ottoman historical background of female abduction, forced marriage, slavery and domestic labor.

Semerdjian gave credit to scholarship in Bosnian and Rwandan studies, which opened the way for analyzing attacks on lifeforce, reproduction and mass graves in genocide. While continuing to use available archival materials such as in the Ottoman state archives, she attempted to expand her sources using interdisciplinary skills to read memoirs, letters, newspapers, biographies, oral histories, ethnography, photography and even some film. She highlighted stories of violence central to the Armenian Genocide but often relegated to short sections in the standard texts. She called these cyphered bits of information “remnants,” and considered the physical bodies of survivors a repository of traumatic experience, as well as sites of resistance.

She used the terms postmemory or prosthetic memory for how sometimes people feel as if they have experienced something though they have not. This is understood through affect theory, and she mentioned in particular the work done by Marianne Hirsch on the Holocaust in this regard. She gave the example of Suzanne Khardalian’s 2011 documentary film “Grandma’s Tattoos.” At a point in the film, it becomes clear that the grandmother’s experiences of shame had been absorbed by Suzanne herself as postmemory, almost as if they were her own memories.

Similarly, Semerdjian said that people who went to see the Syrian killing fields of Armenians at Der Zor [Dayr al-Zur] spoke as if they were almost seeing 1915 happen before their eyes because of stories they heard from grandparents and community members.

In her book, she said that she examined three kinds of postmemory related to the body horrors of the Armenian Genocide. There is a memory of dismemberment of bodies, not only of bodies being pulled apart, but also the pulling apart of Armenians as a family and a collective body, from one another. Tattooed skin is perhaps the most lingering memory, and then there are the bones of the martyrs, in particular encountered by people going to the Ottoman killing fields in Syria whom she interviewed (and whose writings she examined).

Aside from these relatively unused sources, Semerdjian gave some examples of valuable information which may be found in traditional documentary archives, including the Ottoman state archives. She spoke of an Armenian girl who sought recourse in court after World War I. During the deportations, a gendarme forcibly married her and she wanted to go back to her mother’s household. The result in this case is not known but there are documents about other cases in these archives which sometimes do have follow-up information.

A useful archive Semerdjian used was that of Roupen Herian, an Armenian-American who rescued around 2,000 Armenian women and children from Arab homes, primarily in eastern Syria. His papers, held in the Armenian National Archives in Yerevan, contain letters like that of the captive Keghanoush Kuyumjiyan, writing from Raqqa to her father in Aleppo to ask him to free her.

Marked Skin

Semerdjian showed images of tattooed Armenians, starting with that of Loutfie Bilemdjian, from Aintab, which also appeared on the front cover of her book. She was held by three different households, Chechen, Kurdish and then Turkish, but the photo of her tattoos revealed that she initially must have been taken captive by the Anaza Arab trib, which was a predatory group often involved in crimes against Armenians in the Der Zor and Ras ul-Ayn areas. This was what she meant by embodied archives, she explained.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

She gave the second example of Aghavni Kabakian, whose four-hour testimony is held at the Zoryan Institute and includes a detailed description of tattooing. She had surgeon Dr. Wilfred Post remove it later. Removal surgery at the time was primitive and left scars but many women preferred the latter to what was considered a literal defacement of Armenian identity.

For Western humanitarians, Semerdjian continued, the tattooed women needed rescuing from the uncivilized who had taken control of them. However, she explained that among the Arabs the tattoos actually were meant to beautify or were seen as protective totems to ward off danger or ailments. She wondered how something that means a blessing for one community turned into a curse for another.

Bones

Semerdjian said that there is a sort of psychic pressure to mourn the dead in places where there are no markers or headstones, like in the Der Zor area. As with Jews going to places in Poland where there are unmarked mass graves, some people feel ill or uneasy in such places.

She spoke about bone memory, in connection with the deeply rooted practice of collecting bones at unmarked sites of mass killings like Der Zor. Armenians began doing this only a few years after the killings. She cited Herian corresponding with his relative Mirak in the US, to whom he sent a “sample” of bones in his letter, in which he imagined the profiles of three women they could have belonged to.

There are various writings about the bones, Semerdjian said, like the story by the writer Hamasdegh [Hampartsoum Gelenian 1895-1966] entitled “With a Skull.” Allegedly Hamasdegh collects a skull during a trip to Der Zor and uses it as a muse to inspire his writing. He imagined it was once a priest.

Semerdjian gave a sampling in her PowerPoint presentation of the long photographic record of early pilgrimages to Der Zor, including an early one by Vahan Papazian. In an unpublished manuscript of Harutiun Hovagimian in Yerevan, the latter writes about his expedition to go find the remains of Krikor Zohrab and Vartkes Serengulian, two Ottoman Armenian parliamentarians killed by the state in 1915. Hovagimian went in 1938 to the Turkish republic with the help of Kurds but the area where the bones of the two deputies were buried was heavily guarded, so he instead went back to Der Zor to look for sites with known martyrs.

A 1938 expedition of Armenians led by Harutiun Hovagimyan, standing in an excavation near the Der Zor Bridge. Next to him is a local innkeeper, Murad Kelejian. In the background are the bell ringer of the St. Hripsime Church in Der Zor and an unknown worker who hides his face from the camera (photo from Semerdjian’s book Remnants, p. 237).

He found a priest’s bones and also a mass grave of children murdered at the base of a bridge. During his efforts an iconic and chilling photograph was taken. The bones were sent to Antilias and are still there as part of an ossuary at the Catholicosate, while other bones remained in Der Zor in a church built there.

Semerdjian found that according to the testimony of Janig Yeranosian, held at the Shoah Foundation archive, the Armenians who stayed in Der Zor after the deportations all knew of a mass grave around 10 kilometers from the city. They took a truck and collected the bones and created a memorial, but this was short-lived: an Arab farmer just plowed over it and it was gone.

There are also bones in an Armenian chapel built in 1990 at the killing site of Margada, at the same time as the Der Zor church and museum/monument replaced the earlier chapel of St. Hripsime (itself built in 1938-39), though at the caves at Shaddadi, there is no memorial site but just scattered bones.

In 2014 the Der Zor memorial was bombed and destroyed at a time when the Islamic State controlled the area. About four years ago, Semerdjian said that an Armenian priest from Qamishli in northeastern Syria came with a delegation to investigate rebuilding it, but he and his entourage were attacked and killed by a sleeper cell of the Islamic State. She said that there are still discussions about rebuilding a monument in Der Zor.

The lecture concluded with a lively question-and-answer session followed by a reception.

