Connecticut Armenians Hold Genocide Commemoration

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the beginning of the Armenian Genocide took place in the magnificent and historic Hall of the House of Representatives at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford on April 26, 2025.

John C. Geragosian, Connecticut State Auditor, served as master of ceremonies.

Dian Erikian and Susan Shabazian offered stirring renditions of the American and Armenian national anthems and Father Haroutiun Saboujian of the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection gave the invocation.

The keynote speaker was Artak Beglaryan, president of the NGO Union for Protection of the Interests and Rights of the Artsakh People. He was introduced by Prof. Armen Marsoobian who referred to Beglaryan’s efforts as heroic.

Beglaryan’s talk focused on the recent history of Artsakh (Karabakh) and concluded with seven specific steps which all could take moving forward to a just resolution and restoration of the rights of those seeking return to their homeland. State Rep. James B. Sanchez and Attorney Harry Mazadoorian congratulated the speaker and made presentations, including a Citation by the General Assembly and a proclamation by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

Haig, Armen and Raffi Arakelian provided captivating music to those in attendance.

Attorney Gregory Norsigian and Committee Treasurer Diana Dagavarian Colpitts led the assemblage in a moment of silence and candle lighting.

The program ended with the Martyrs’ Service, which was created in 2015 on the occasion of the centennial of the Genocide and the canonization of the Martyrs. Rev. Untzag Nalbandian, Rev. Voski Galstyan and Rev. Haroutiun Sabounjian led the service.

A reception followed.