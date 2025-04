YEREVAN (News.am) — The US embassy in Armenia issued a statement posted on Facebook on April 13 urging to encourage those who are in the US illegally to leave the country.

“If you know someone who is in the United States illegally, the best thing you can do for them is encourage them to leave now before they are caught. For everyone, the message is simple: Make the right choice, follow the law, and do not risk your safety, your family, or your future,” the statement noted.