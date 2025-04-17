New Short ‘Tethered’ Sheds Light on Escaping Toxic Family Ties

BOSTON — “Tethered,” a raw and powerful short film that delves into the lasting impact of toxic family dynamics, is set to hold private screenings in Boston and New York City. Written by Diran Shahrik, directed by Chris Moore and associate produced/directed by Sam Millstein — all Boston University alumni — the film follows 17-year-old Derick Kovac as he struggles with the emotionally and physically abusive relationship with his father.

A complex coming-of-age narrative, “Tethered” offers an unflinching look at the psychological complexities of growing up with a parent suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) — an experience often misunderstood and rarely portrayed with nuance on screen. The struggle to overcome self-doubt, emotional numbness, and difficulty forming healthy relationships is a painful reality for those affected. This film gives voice to those who have felt isolated by such experiences, showing them that they are not alone.

“Tethered” takes a deeper dive into the layers of abuse as Derick navigates the psychological manipulation, guilt and fear that has been deeply ingrained in him for years.

“With this film, I hope to spark conversations around the unseen emotional worlds so many teenagers are tethered to,” said writer Diran Shahrik. “Realities that keep them stuck and make it hard to imagine a way out. I hope this film can help change that — on screen, and beyond.”

Diran intends to submit “Tethered” into several film festivals beginning this spring with the goal of developing it into a feature film.

Screening Details in Boston are at Another Age Productions, 19 Needham St., Suite 207, Newton, Friday, April 25 at 6 p.m.