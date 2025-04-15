Armenia-Russia Relations: Paving the Way for a Dialogue

In our opinion, in general, Moscow and Yerevan remain with their previous positions on a number of key issues, but it should be noted that the tone and vocabulary of the dialogue have changed. It seemed that Lavrov was the epitome of courtesy. This was confirmed during the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

What is the reason for this?

In fact, all the sharp statements by the parties against each other were made in the last year and a half. Perhaps that is why the tone of the dialogue, at least in its open part, is changing and has become somewhat different. It is possible that this is the result of changed/changing realities not only in the South Caucasus region, but also in the world. It seems that the stage of denying these realities has passed, and now the stage of accepting them is coming — perhaps a painful stage. Thus, recently, the speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan stated that Yerevan cannot and should not maintain constantly tense relations with Moscow. There is a clear trend of Armenia moving towards the EU/France, the USA and India, but Yerevan has not taken or has not yet taken any political and legal steps to destroy relations with Moscow. The same Lavrov is well aware that statements, declarative documents and even laws have not yet led to Armenia’s final withdrawal from the CSTO, Yerevan remains an active member of the EAEU, and few are willing to look into the foreseeable political future, including Moscow. In addition, it is obvious that both sides do not intend to curtail mutually beneficial economic cooperation. The volume of economic cooperation between the countries has increased several times, and small Armenia has entered the top 10 trading partners of Russia. Moreover, these trade channels are not static, they change (for example, trade in precious metals and stones).

We also note the following:

i) One of the main differences between Yerevan and Moscow remains the issue of land transport communication linking the western regions of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Moscow continues to insist that, according to paragraph 9 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, the security of this communication (the “Meghri route” is a term used by the Russian Foreign Ministry) should be ensured by Russian border guards. Azerbaijan and Turkey insist on the extraterritoriality of this communication, calling it the “Zangezur corridor.” Armenia believes that most of the points of the trilateral statement were not implemented through no fault of its own and, in this context, it sees no need to implement this point. In return, Armenia proposes the Crossroads of Peace project, in which the security of this communication will be ensured by Armenia itself, carrying out all customs and border procedures. Armenia does not trust Moscow here, because after the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Karabakh, it fears collusion between Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. Thus, the issue of control over the communication/communications passing through the Armenian marz (province) of Syunik in the East-West-East direction remains open.

ii) despite the discrepancy in the issue of land transport communication linking the western regions of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Yerevan agreed to allow the Consulate General of the Russian Federation to open in the marz of Syunik (center Kapan), although negotiations on this issue have not yet been completed. Almost certainly, the Russian diplomats who will work in this consulate will be “people with shoulder straps” [implying in the military or special services]. Even Russian experts speak about this quite openly. We do not rule out that if the Russian Consulate General begins working in Kapan, diplomatic missions of other countries may be opened in Syunik. In particular, we are talking about France, which is preparing to open a consular office in Goris. The Consulate General of Iran has been working in Kapan for over a year,