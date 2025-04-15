Armenia-Russia Relations: Paving the Way for a Dialogue

By David Petrosyan
At the beginning of April 2025, a very “non-round” date was celebrated — the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-Russian diplomatic relations. Unexpectedly for many, both in Yerevan and Moscow, the foreign ministries of the two countries exchanged such a volume of pleasantries that would have been enough for several years of joint work. Here are memories of centuries-old friendship, words about partnership and alliance, words that the countries are focused on long-term mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, socio-economic, humanitarian and other spheres and are aimed at continuing and expanding a meaningful dialogue that fully meets the interests of Armenia and Russia.
What actually happened, because not so long ago, nothing good was said about allied Armenia from the screens of Russian federal channels? From the Armenian side, there were very similar messages. Let me remind you that the “splitting” between the countries began in the fall of 2022, when the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the borders of Armenia (this coincided with the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions) and the military-political bloc of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), which includes Yerevan, refused to give a political assessment of the seizure of Armenian territory. Then there was more: a 9-month blockade of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and, ultimately, its ethnic cleansing in the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the fall of 2023. Finally, the “freezing” of Armenia’s membership in the CSTO, including the refusal to pay membership fees, occurred.
Subsequently, the expansion of Armenia’s interaction in the military-political and military-technical spheres with India and France, as well as the appearance of unarmed observers of the European Union on the border with Azerbaijan, was followed, on January 14, by Armenia signing a charter on strategic partnership with the United States while, at the same time, maintaining good-neighborly relations with Iran.
The day after the signing of the Armenian-American Charter, the Russian Nezavisimaya Gazeta published an alarming editorial entitled “Russia is losing the South Caucasus.” It seems to us that this was essentially a signal that bilateral relations are, if not at an impasse, then at least in a serious crisis.
On January 21, the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry visited Moscow, where Ararat Mirzoyan had a tete-a-tete meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which lasted 3 hours (!). There was also a meeting of the Armenian and Russian delegations in an expanded format. Let us recall that the last meeting in an expanded format of the delegations of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries took place in July 2023 and the last tete-a-tete meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries took place in December 2023.