Armenian State Building: The Mother of All Battles

By Robert Aydabirian
With the results of the by-elections in Gyumri and Parakar on March 30, 2025, the Republic of Armenia is experiencing a major crisis of confidence. It is surprising that no force of the parliamentary opposition, neither the Armenia alliance, nor the I Have Honor party, nor the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, are represented, aware now that they are no longer being listened to by the public. The second important distinctive trait of these elections concerns the Civil Contract party, led by the prime minister, which collected 36% of the votes, allowing it to occupy first place, but still insufficient to govern the city alone, thus showing a drop in its popularity.
To break with the state of mistrust and reconnect with fluidity between power and society, it is urgent to identify the mother of all priorities: the building the house of Armenia from within, the building of the sovereign Armenian state that embodies the priority that does and should matter the most.
What is the most important item on the Armenian people’s agenda?
The priority is not the recognition of the Genocide; the priority is not the role of the Armenian Apostolic Church; the priority is not the change of power in Yerevan; the priority is not the fate of the Minsk Group, nor the Artsakh issue; the priority is not relations with Russia or the European Union, the priority is not sanctions against Azerbaijan, as important or relevant these issues are or maybe are construed to be.
In view of the real challenges and threats the Republic of Armenia and its three million people are facing, the priority must be the rebuilding of the Armenian house, the state of Armenia, from within by changing its work and political culture.