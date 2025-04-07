  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas
California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces New Members Assembly Speaker Rivas and Senate President Pro Tempore Senator McGuire

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of two new members: Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas and Senate President pro Tempore Senator Mike McGuire. They are welcomed by over 50 colleagues including Chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian, board members: Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, Assemblymember Nick Schultz, and Assemblymember David Tangipa.

California State Senate President Pro Tempore Senator Mike McGuire

“I’m proud to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. Diversity is California’s greatest strength, and the Armenian-American community has contributed so much to the cultural, civic, and economic fabric of our state. As Speaker, I’m committed to uplifting Armenian voices and working alongside my colleagues to preserve history and ensure every Californian is represented at our Capitol,” said Rivas.

In turn, Assemblymember John Harabedian, Chair of the California Legislative Armenian Caucus Foundation, declared: “It is an honor to have Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. California is home to the largest diaspora of Armenians outside of Armenia and I look forward to working with them to celebrate and preserve the rich culture and heritage of Armenian Americans.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
