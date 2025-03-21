Australia Day 2025 Celebrates Dedicated Veteran Volunteers

I was very disheartened to see how my always active old colleague Arto was struggling with his health. However, with his determination and the lovely support of family and friends, he made it to the stage and read a heartfelt message.

He was my neighbor – and our mothers were friends, so I invited him in the 1980s to join the committee, where he served until recently.

Success in any volunteer work is always fulfilled to the fullest when the family supports the individual. In Arto’s case, this was certainly true. His wife Sylvia was very active, especially during the very early days of youth activity, and his daughters participated to the utmost, including the talented artist Rita, whose achievements brought beauty and taste to our productions, from the International Games to publications like The Almanac and many books.

Observing similar events in our community at church, the Armenian Relief Society, and other institutions, I understand that recognizing the services of volunteers is inspiring, in particular to our youth, in whose hands the future lies. This guarantees the longevity of community-based organizations like AGBU.

I have to make this special tribute to Arto as besides his achievements at the AGBU Yeo St. Centre in Sydney, he was my right-hand man in the infancy of our AGBU Alexander School at Duffy’s Forest.

As a neighbor on many occasions we attended at wee hours to alarms and other emergencies. Arto almost lost a toe while attending a clean-up day at the school. So he served with body and blood.