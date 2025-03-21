  TOP STORIES WEEK   12
 

Jack Kapterian, left, and Arto Karagelinian cut the cake at AGBU Sydney with Archbishop Haigazoun Najarian in the center
CommunityInternationalOpinion

Australia Day 2025 Celebrates Dedicated Veteran Volunteers

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
50
0

By Vahe Artinian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

It is always a positive encouragement when volunteers who have served are recognized. In 1998 when I chaired the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Sydney chapter, we initiated Australia Day in our community. Since then, many in our community were honored on the 26th of January.

It was initially an Aussie breakfast with community members and New South Wales (NSW) and Australian federal parliamentarians as guests.

Year after year, we presented young community talents and gave university achievement scholarships, which until my last event reached ten such high achievers.

This year the committee was honoring two individuals: a very long-serving director, Arto Karagelinian, and Jack Kapterian.

Arto Karagelinian, first on right, with AGBU committee and Australian Federal Finance Minister Joe Hockey in the 1990s

I was very disheartened to see how my always active old colleague Arto was struggling with his health. However, with his determination and the lovely support of family and friends, he made it to the stage and read a heartfelt message.

He was my neighbor – and our mothers were friends, so I invited him in the 1980s to join the committee, where he served until recently.

Success in any volunteer work is always fulfilled to the fullest when the family supports the individual. In Arto’s case, this was certainly true. His wife Sylvia was very active, especially during the very early days of youth activity, and his daughters participated to the utmost, including the talented artist Rita, whose achievements brought beauty and taste to our productions, from the International Games to publications like The Almanac and many books.

Observing similar events in our community at church, the Armenian Relief Society, and other institutions, I understand that recognizing the services of volunteers is inspiring, in particular to our youth, in whose hands the future lies. This guarantees the longevity of community-based organizations like AGBU.

I have to make this special tribute to Arto as besides his achievements at the AGBU Yeo St. Centre in Sydney, he was my right-hand man in the infancy of our AGBU Alexander School at Duffy’s Forest.

As a neighbor on many occasions we attended at wee hours to alarms and other emergencies. Arto almost lost a toe while attending a clean-up day at the school. So he served with body and blood.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Happy retirement and congratulations to Mssrs. Karagelinian and Kapterian!

