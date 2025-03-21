Australia Day 2025 Celebrates Dedicated Veteran Volunteers

By Vahe Artinian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
It is always a positive encouragement when volunteers who have served are recognized. In 1998 when I chaired the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Sydney chapter, we initiated Australia Day in our community. Since then, many in our community were honored on the 26th of January.
It was initially an Aussie breakfast with community members and New South Wales (NSW) and Australian federal parliamentarians as guests.
Year after year, we presented young community talents and gave university achievement scholarships, which until my last event reached ten such high achievers.
This year the committee was honoring two individuals: a very long-serving director, Arto Karagelinian, and Jack Kapterian.