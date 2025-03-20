Violinist Nuné Melikian Revives Legacy of Arno Babajanian

BELMONT, Mass. — Violinist Nuné Melikian captivated the audience at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) on March 6 with a lively introduction to the life and music of composer Arno Babajanian (1921-1983). The event was cosponsored by the Mashtots Chair of Armenian Studies at Harvard University, the Friends of Armenian Culture and Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter.

Dr. Nuné Melikian is the author of Arno Babadjanian: An Armenian Beat in Soviet Time, which is the first English-language book on this remarkable composer aimed at a broad audience. She is also the North American representative of the Arno Babajanian International Foundation. (There are two transliterated spellings of Babajanian/Babadjanian, both commonly used in English.)

Melikian is a prize-winner of numerous competitions and audience awards, has performed at prestigious venues such as the Stern Auditorium and Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall and Merkin Hall at Lincoln Center. She graduated from the Gnessin Music College, studied at the Moscow State Conservatory, and holds a master’s degree from the University of Montreal and a Ph.D. from McGill University.

After a brief introduction by NAASR Director of Academic Affairs Marc Mamigonian, Melikian, accompanied by pianist Riko Higuma, a faculty member at Manhattan School of Music, performed several pieces of classical music by composers whom Babajanian liked, such as Johannes Brahms, as well as the Armenian ethnomusicologist Gomidas Vartabed, who influenced Babajanian’s work. Higuma then played Babajanian’s Impromptu, before Melikian rejoined her to perform a special arrangement by Artem Andreasyan for the violin and piano of Babajanian’s Elegy. Melikian explained that this piece, which is very dear to her heart, is based on Sayat Nova’s folk tune and written in memory of Aram Khachaturian. The two musicians concluded the musical portion of the evening with a rousing version of Sabre Dance, by Khachaturian, who served as a mentor to Babajanian.

After the audience listened to Babajanian’s music, Melikian presented to them a brief overview of the composer’s life and works, accompanied by PowerPoint slides. Born in Armenia, Babajanian received his early musical education in Yerevan, including at the conservatory, before going to Moscow during his formative years. He was a virtuoso pianist even at the age of 11.

He received the Stalin Prize of the second degree later, which was an important jumpstart to his career, Melikian explained. While helpful, she also noted that the state system encouraged ethnic composers to work within certain guidelines, which restricted their musical approaches from being too avantgarde or religious.