14th Annual Mentoring Forum Offers Career and Networking Opportunities

By Stephan. S. Nigohosian NEW YORK — The 14th Annual Mentoring Forum, a conference-style business networking event for Armenian Professionals, will take place on Friday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Fordham University in New York City. Admission is free.

The Mentoring Forum, which provides practical career insights and networking opportunities to empower Armenian students and professionals, is co-hosted by a consortium of 15 Armenian organizations from the metro-New York City region.

It will begin with a brief panel discussion of effective networking for employment. Attendees may submit questions in advance to panelists at https://armenianmentors.org/.

Following the panel discussion, participants will divide into small groups for breakout sessions focused on detailed, field-specific content. Each breakout session will be led by experienced career guidance professionals, who will share their combined experience in career placement and corporate talent recruitment.

The Mentoring Forum will provide valuable information on a multitude of diverse industries and careers, including architecture/interior design, education, engineering/sciences, fashion design/manufacturing, financial services, law/social sciences, medical/healthcare services, political science, and many others.

“Now in its 14th year, the Mentoring Forum continues to fulfill a need in the Armenian-American professional community of connecting students and professionals with the resources and mentorship to grow their careers,” said event Co-Chair Larry Najarian, MD. “We now have mentors who began attending the Mentoring Forum as students just a few years ago, so it has come full circle.”