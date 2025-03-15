On the Occasion of the Armenian Edition of the Book Anastas Mikoyan: From Ilyich to Ilyich

By Ruben Mirzakhanyan

The infamous plenary session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Armenia in 1937 is a factually documented historical event. Among the distinguished participants who arrived in Yerevan for this session were Anastas Mikoyan, a senior member of the Soviet leadership; Georgy Malenkov, Head of the Union-wide Central Committee’s department (who later assumed the role of the head of the Soviet Government following Stalin’s death); as well as Mikhail Litvinov and Lazar Artman, both figures associated with the People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs (NKVD). Additionally, Lavrentiy Beria travelled from Tbilisi to attend.

The session lasted for four days, following an officially declared break. Ultimately, this event precipitated widespread political repression across the country. While these occurrences have been extensively analysed in scholarly literature, a less known yet intriguing detail has recently emerged: Mikoyan actively participated in the first day of the plenary session but was conspicuously absent for the remainder, reappearing only at the end of the session. It has now come to light that during his absence, he secretly crossed the Armenian-Turkish border to meet with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The contents of their discussion remain classified to this day. However, it is plausible that the plenary session served as a mere pretext to obscure significant foreign policy arrangements. The fact that an Armenian statesman was entrusted with these discussions is noteworthy.

More than two decades later, following the conclusion of the Second World War, Mikoyan – who had been the first high-ranking Soviet official to visit the United States in the early 1930s – played a crucial role in diplomatic negotiations between the two emerging superpowers. During his meeting with then US Vice President (later President) Richard Nixon, Mikoyan addressed the condition of Armenians in Turkey, expressing his concerns in that respect. Official records of these discussions are extant. It is evident that in both instances, substantial attention was devoted to the plight of Armenians in the region. The undeniable outcome of these efforts was the safeguarding of the physical security of the Armenian people.

In light of the foregoing discussion, it becomes evident that diplomatic negotiations yield results when conducted by political figures of exceptional stature – individuals who wield genuine power, possess intellectual acumen, and act with responsibility.

Stas Namin and Andrey Rubanov’s documentary work Anastas Mikoyan: From Ilyich to Ilyich is dedicated to the political figure of Anastas Mikoyan, an eminent statesman of the Soviet era. The book has been published in multiple editions in Moscow, later translated into Armenian, and published in Yerevan. The translation was undertaken by one of Armenia’s leading historians, Dr. Khachatur Stepanyan, Doctor of Historical Sciences and professor. The involvement of a scholar of such high calibre in producing the Armenian edition, which incorporates various primary sources, lends the work considerable academic credibility. The Armenian translation includes bibliographic annotations and a rigorous scholarly apparatus, reflecting the expertise of a distinguished historian.