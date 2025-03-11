‘Labyrinth,’ A Classic Film for Our Current Labyrinthine Times

  TOP STORIES WEEK   11
 

By Araxia Terteryan

There are films in the history of cinema that immediately become successes and blockbusters, with millions of viewers seeing and appreciating them the moment they are released. They even win awards but are soon forgotten, giving way to other novelties. There are other films that, when released, do not attract much attention, circulate in some festivals and art house cinemas, and are often missed by the larger audience and critics who favor the more vibrant and popular films. These sleepers become cult films many seasons or years later and are classified in the annals of classics. One such film is Mikayel Dovlatyan’s “Labyrinth,” which depicts a difficult and transitory period in the history of Armenia.

Mikayel Dovlatyan

“Labyrinth” is a film with prophetic qualities. Although made a long time ago, and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section in 1995, it has proved to have a specific longevity, qualifying it for entry in the better known cinema collections, and cinematic archives.

The film tells the story of Andreas (played by Serge Avedikian), a man lost in the times in which he lives and marked by the tragic accident that has caused the death of his child. Andreas and his wife (played by Nora Armani) try to give a new sense to their lives, but are unable to conceive again, because of their commitment to the memory of their lost child. The allegory is evident when an entire nation cannot separate itself from the past and give birth to a new future. Andreas’ wife pretends to be pregnant with their new child by wearing a fake prosthetic belly.

Nora Armani in “Labyrinth”

The duality in Andreas’ character, even his persona as a double, is another allegory. He seems to be in two different places simultaneously, emphasizing the inner chaos he and his surroundings are experiencing.

Frounze Dovlatyan in “Labyrinth”

In the story, Abel (played by Frounze Dovlatyan) weaves a net of lies and ensnares Andreas, his friend and ward. Abel’s lies unfold as the story progresses, and we realise that the older generation has created an established set of norms that do not correspond to reality.

In the end, all the elements come together, to depict this chaotic world from which there seems to be no liberation except through total destruction.

“Labyrinth” brings to the screen a visual aspect that is quite powerful and unique, and a directorial point of view by Mikayel Dovlatyan, which is quite innovative. Added to the insightful and to-the-point acting by Serge Avedikian and Nora Armani, who exude excellent screen presence and chemistry, the film is a winner, even after so many years since its making.

Serge Avedikian and Nora Armani in “Labyrinth”

The Socially Relevant Film Festival New York offers New York audiences a rare opportunity to experience the early 1990s told through the lens of Mikayel Dovlatyan, and meet the director, specially invited from Armenia in a rare Q&A appearance following the screening at Cinema Village on Sunday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m.

“Labyrinth” is part of the Armenian Films offered at the Socially Relevant Film Festival New York, and is preceded by a block of short films from Armenia and the diaspora by a group of younger Armenian filmmakers depicting themes of identity, exile and women in Armenian cinema.

The festival has a special Armenian Pass for $25 which gives access to all the Armenian films. Single tickets are $15 purchased online and $20 at the door at Cinema Village, 22 E 12th Street, New York, NY 10003. For more information, visit the festival website: www.ratedsrfilms.org

SPOTLIGHT SCREENING – Sunday, March 16, 5:30 PM – Cinema Village

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

• LABYRINTH | NARRATIVE FEATURE | Mikayel Dovlatyan | ARMENIA | 2024 | 90 mins
Labyrinth, a narrative feature by Mikayel Dovlatyan, was made during the problematic transitory years of the early 1990s in independent Armenia. The film was recently programmed in a new remixed version in Paris at the Centre Wallonie Bruxelles and at the International Film Festival of Kerala in India, where its director and stars (Serge Avedikian and Nora Armani) were honored.

The film depicts the chaotic times after the independence from the Soviet Union, and rings truthful and prophetic even today. It is the story of Andreas, his duality, his wife, and their life in the times of turmoil. A must see Armenian classic.

Mikayel Dovlatyan is invited specially from Armenia and will be present to take part in the post-screening Q&A. Trailer here.

ARMENIAN SHORTS – Sunday March 16, 4:00 PM – Cinema Village

• SAY MY NAME | DOC SHORT| MARIAM MELIKSETYAN | USA | 2023
“Say My Name” is an award-winning short documentary by Mariam Meliksetyan. In it, people from different ethnic backgrounds, including an Armenian woman with “difficult” names by Western standards, share their experiences of moving through the world with an identity that challenges others to say their names. Trailer.

• ENDLESS EXILE | DOC SHORT | MANO BAGHJAJIAN | USA/ARMENIA | 2024
“Endless Exile” is a short documentary by Mano Baghjajian. In it, two Armenian women on opposite sides of the world tell their family stories to illuminate the past and present persecution of the Armenian people.

• WOMEN IN ARMENIAN CINEMA | DOC SHORT | MARIAM OHANYAN |
ARMENIA | 2023 | 32 mins.
The film highlights the names of forgotten Armenian women directors who were
active during the Soviet Era and focuses on the new films made during the years of
Independence, stretching the celebrations of the centenary of Armenian Cinema that continued into 2024. Trailer.

