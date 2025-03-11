Human Rights Attorney Jared Genser Is Making the Case for Ruben Vardanyan

“When Ruben was arrested in September 2023, he was remanded to pretrial detention on three charges — financing terrorism, participation in the creation and operation of armed groups not sanctioned by law, and illegal crossing of the state border. It was only after over a year in pretrial detention that the prosecutor announced the 42 charges listed above. By adding new charges, the government was able to restart the clock on his pre-trial detention, beyond the two additional four-month extensions of his detention in 2024. These are clearly not the actions of a legitimate judicial system, and speak to the political motivation behind Ruben’s detention.”

Of course, one of the biggest obstacles in this case is not being able to directly communicate with his client as he is not allowed to go to Azerbaijan and nor can Vardanyan freely contact him. “Given the sensitivities of the situation on the ground, I am not in a position to share this information publicly. I can say that I do regularly receive limited information from Ruben. But because of claims that they involve ‘state secrets,’ neither Ruben’s wife [Veronika Zonabend] nor I have been given the indictment or the alleged evidence against him. This violates his right to have international counsel of his choosing and his right to prepare a defense, as protected under international law,” Genser said.

In Azerbaijan, Vardanyan’s family has retained a local attorney.

All the legal experts involved with the case anticipate an unfair judgement but hope to fight it. “We are deploying an array of legal, political and public relations advocacy efforts. We are, for example, expecting a judgment from a major international tribunal in the coming weeks that is evaluating if Ruben’s detention is or is not compatible with Azerbaijan’s obligations of international law,” Genser said. “If we prevail, this body will publicly call for Ruben’s immediate and unconditional release. We are advocating on Ruben’s behalf all around the world. For example, for the first time, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk just issued a statement call for the immediate release of all Azeri political prisoners and the Armenian prisoners too. We have engaged the Council of Europe, the European Union, the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe. We have engaged the US government and the French government. We are collaborating and sharing information with many NGOs. And we are also speaking as widely as possible with the media. What I have just described is only a small fraction of our efforts. As with the proverbial iceberg, effective work on political prisoner cases is only 20 percent visible and 80 percent of the is done privately and behind the scenes.”

For the second time during his incarceration, Vardanyan has launched a hunger strike, now past two weeks. He had to leave court at least once when his blood pressure spiked. The once heavy-set Vardanyan now looks gaunt and unwell.

“Ruben courageously launched his hunger strike [on February 19], and as you can imagine that has taken a severe toll on his health. As you can read more about in my statement, after only one week of the strike, Ruben had lost six kilograms, his blood pressure was recorded at the dangerously high rate of 140/110, and his pulse was elevated at his hearing on February 25. At his age, and with how his body is tolerating the hunger strike and imprisonment, he will not be able to sustain the strike without further compromising his health. It is of the utmost importance that his trial is postponed through the remainder of his hunger strike and that a doctor from our international team visit him in prison,” Genser said.