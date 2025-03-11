Human Rights Attorney Jared Genser Is Making the Case for Ruben Vardanyan

WASHINGTON — Those of us in the diaspora are seeing increasingly worrisome pictures from the trials of Karabakh (Artsakh) Armenian political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The trials, near-universally acknowledged as shams, seem focused on making an example out of one former Artsakh leader, Ruben Vardanyan.
While attorneys Siranush Sahakyan in Armenia and Philippe Raffi Kalfayan in France are working on the case of Vardanyan and the other political prisoners in Baku, the family has also hired noted international human rights attorney Jared Genser, managing director of the law firm Perseus Strategies, LLC, in Washington, to represent him.
Genser recently replied to a series of questions submitted to him about the work he is doing on behalf of his famous client.
Genser starting acting as Vardanyan’s attorney in November 2023. Vardanyan and his fellow current and former leaders of Artsakh were rounded up by the Azerbaijani authorities in September 2023 after their forces staged a massive and deadly strike on the tiny republic, in effect ending its existence, after a brutal nine-month blockade.
The authorities there have singled out Vardanyan, separating his case from the other seven Armenian leaders. They have not allowed any outside attorneys to represent him and in addition, keep adding to his list of charges.
When asked about the charges Vardanyan is facing, Genser replied, “Ruben is facing 42 politically-motivated charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In short, he is being blamed for the existence of what the Azeri regime claims is the illegal Republic of Artsakh and everything that it has purportedly done that regime thinks is wrong recent years. If convicted, he faces life in prison.