Jazz Piano Great Tigran Hamasyan to Tour US in Support of New Record

WATERTOWN/YEREVAN —Tigran Hamasyan is no ordinary musician, as anyone who has seen him play can see. The prolific composer and performer lives and breathes his music, becoming one with his piano and fusing jazz with rock and Armenian folk melodies, while winning over fans around the world.
Still, he wouldn’t have it any other way, as music is his fuel. And as anyone who has seen him perform can attest, for Hamasyan, playing the piano is a full-body exercise.
“It’s just natural. I just can’t sit still. That energy has to come out some way. It is more relaxing. It’s almost like doing martial arts or yoga on the piano,” Hamasyan noted.
His new record, “Bird of a Thousand Voices,” his 11th, featuring 24 tracks, shows the depths of his creative mind, while he explores the folk tale of the same name, called “Hazaran Blbul” in Armenian. And this latest effort, released in August, involves not just the record, but a video game, website and a theatrical production.
In a recent interview from his home in Armenia, Hamasyan, 37, discussed his influences, latest album and upcoming tour, which is kicking off in Philadelphia. He will perform in Massachusetts at the Somerville Theater in Somerville on March 29.
“It is a super old Armenian tale,” Hamasyan said. “With this project, we are creating more research projects too. The international community doesn’t know much about this tale. It is the most popular fairy tale in Armenia,” Hamasyan said.