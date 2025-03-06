  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Volker Turk
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

UN Rights Chief Calls for Immediate Release of Armenians Detained in Azerbaijan

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
GENEVA (Panorama.am) — On Monday, March 3, at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called for the immediate release of “all those arbitrarily detained in Azerbaijan, including ethnic Armenians.”

He also stated that their “fair trial rights must be respected fully”.

He said, “I am following closely the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the hope that they will lead to a process of truth-telling, healing, and reconciliation. We stand ready to support. All those arbitrarily detained in Azerbaijan, including ethnic Armenians, must be released immediately, and fair trial rights must be respected fully.”

Armenian Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan welcomed the statement.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ArtsakhAzerbaijan
