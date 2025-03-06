  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Dr. Noubar Afeyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Noubar Afeyan Urges Pashinyan to Address plight of Vardanyan in Baku

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Armenian-American businessman and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan has urged Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Armenian people to raise their voice against the torture inflicted on his friend Ruben Vardanyan in a Baku prison.

“The pain and injustice inflicted on my long-time friend and partner, Ruben Vardanyan, by the Azeri regime is unbearable to witness. It is time for all Armenians to raise their voice, especially the leadership of the Armenian Republic. If not us…who? If not now…when?” he posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter on Friday, February 28, tagging Pashinyan.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
