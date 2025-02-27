Oligarch Roman Trotsenko, Son Hit by UK Sanctions

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The UK on Monday, February 24, announced its largest package of sanctions against Russia since the early days of the war in Ukraine in 2022, targeting 67 individuals and dozens of vessels.

Under the sanctions, the individuals are banned from entering the UK, their assets within the country are subject to freezing, and British entities are prohibited from providing them with services.

Airline S7 and the founder of the aviation group with the same name, Vladislav Filev, and Eduard Khudainatov, former CEO of Rosneft and owner of Coalstar and Independent Oil and Gas Company (NKK), have been added to the UK sanctions list.

Among the British government’s list of wealthy Russians included in the sanctions are billionaire businessman Roman Trotsenko, owner of the Novaport airport network, and his son Gleb. Roman Trotsenko is the de facto owner of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine (ZCMC). Although ZCMC previously announced a “change” in its shareholder composition, media outlets, based on a simple online search, revealed that Svetlana Ershova, the individual to whom the shares were transferred, had long been affiliated with Trotsenko’s corporations, holding executive positions there.

Trotsenko is also the founder and former majority shareholder of the Aeon Corporation, which operates in Russia’s extractives, transport and chemicals sectors.

The government also sanctioned a further 40 vessels Britain said were being used to help Russia evade sanctions by transporting its oil.