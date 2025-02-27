Institute of Armenian Sacred Music Launches Second Annual Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund

CALABASAS, Calif. — A central initiative of the Armenian Sacred Music Project, the Institute of Armenian Sacred Music, announced recently the launch of its Second Annual Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund, focused on aiding music students who continue to cherish and promote Armenian sacred music in their personal and musical journeys. This vital initiative provides financial assistance, access to a professional network, and the opportunity to make a significant cultural impact, ensuring the vibrant future of Armenian sacred music within faith communities and academic study.

The Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund will support eligible students specializing in vocal performance, organ, choral conducting, composition, and other disciplines related to Armenian liturgical music. Through this initiative, the Institute of Armenian Sacred Music reaffirms its commitment to preserving and enriching the rich tradition of Armenian sacred music by making quality education more accessible to dedicated individuals.

“This scholarship is a tribute to the memory of my beloved grandmother Kinarik Altinyuzuk, a devout Christian whose life exemplified a deep love for her Armenian heritage and the sacred music that enriched it,” said Sevag Derderian, Historian at the Institute of Armenian Sacred Music. “We hope that this fund, in her name, will inspire a new generation to embrace their cultural and spiritual roots, fostering a vibrant future for Armenian sacred music, just as Kinarik cherished it throughout her life. It’s about both honoring her legacy and building a community of passionate musicians.”

Applicants will be evaluated based on their demonstrated commitment to Armenian sacred music, academic merit, and financial need. The scholarship is open to students enrolled in accredited music programs, conservatories, or recognized training initiatives with a focus on sacred or liturgical music, particularly those with a demonstrated interest in Armenian musical traditions. Previous scholarship recipients have been enrolled at institutions such as the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Hochschule für Musik Karlsruhe, Yerevan State Conservatory, The London Institute of Contemporary Music Performance, and the University of Maryland, demonstrating the scholarship’s broad reach and support for diverse educational paths.

The Institute of Armenian Sacred Music invites interested students, educators, and supporters of sacred music to learn more about the Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund. Applications open on May 1, 2025, and the deadline for submissions is August 30, 2025. Decisions and disbursements will be made in mid-September.

For more information about the Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship Fund, including eligibility requirements and application details, visit www.sacred-music.org.